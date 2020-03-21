This is the main question my office is receiving: Where can I get a test? Please note that this is not a comprehensive list; there may be more testing sites out there that are added daily. In order to provide as much reliable information as possible, I am including testing sites that are verified through an official communication or news release.
For any organizations or health care organizations who would like their site listed, or who have updates on their hours or requirements, please email me at common_sense@manchin.senate.gov .
It is recommended that you seek testing only when you begin exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. To report your symptoms and be directed to one of the available testing sites, contact your primary care doctor or a designated hotline for your area. Most, if not all, sites require a physician’s order before testing. If you have gone through these steps and are still having issues getting a test, please email me at common_sense@manchin.senate.gov and a member of my staff will reach out to you to see if we can assist.
BRIDGEPORT
LOCATION: United Hospital Center
HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am – 4 pm
Patients without a valid order for testing should contact primary-care office to determine if they need a screening test. They can also contact the WVU Medicine Nurse Navigator line at 304-598-6000 Option 4.
Tests will be reserved for people who meet screening criteria based on CDC recommendations and are sick with symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
The testing itself will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. Patients will typically learn test results in three-to-four days, although time will likely vary based on the volume of tests these two companies will be performing.
MORGANTOWN
LOCATION: University Town Centre, 6040 University Town Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501
HOURS: Mon-Sun 10 am- 4 pm
MORGANTOWN
LOCATION: Mon Health is setting up its first drive-through testing site at the main campus in the SurgiCare South entrance.
HOURS: Monday-Friday 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm.
Before coming, patients must pre-screen and pre-register by calling the COVID-19 Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798. Once registered, patients may come to the drive-through site to receive their swab.
