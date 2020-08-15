Christianity, by its very essence, is forward thinking.
Jesus says that anyone who looks back while plowing the field is not fit for the kingdom (Luke 9:62). Much like Lot’s wife, there is little practical or spiritual benefit of looking backwards.
Throughout Scripture, God’s people are encouraged to look ahead. In the Old Testament, the Israelites were told to expect a Messiah. Jesus, at his ascension, told his followers to await the Holy Spirit. Much of the New Testament is devoted to Christ’s second-coming.
Yet, religion is often defined by looking backwards. This allows us to develop a practical theology that is both grounded and relevant. We participate in the Lord’s Supper because Jesus said, “Do this in remembrance of me (Luke 22:19).” Plus, we often find comfort in the familiar and that which is part of our shared experience.
This paradox is not new. I believe that the church has always struggled with the notion of remaining grounded in the old paths (Jeremiah 6:16) while being ready to receive the newness that God intends for us. Never more has this dilemma been present than with the current pandemic.
Many of us are longing for days when we can safely congregate (in-person), see each other’s smiles, and fist-bump our pew mates. Yet perhaps, through these current circumstances, God is nudging us, the church, into a new paradigm.
What if we would stop trying to survive the current crisis and embrace our circumstances? In fairness, as difficult as the last few months have been, there have been some positive outcomes. Just to name a few: We have been able to enjoy more family time (at least most of us), we have had time for more spiritual reflection, and we have once again been reminded of the fragility of life.
And specifically, the church has been forced to adapt. This goes beyond moving services online; it also includes finding creative ways to do mission. We have been unable to do church, so we have had to be the church. This may sound like a small difference of semantics, but the implications are substantial.
For the last few decades, there has been a focus on the missional church. This shift involves the church moving outside of its walls to doing incarnational ministry in the mode of Christ himself. For some of us, the actual transition to missional has been slow. However, I find that current circumstances are forcing us to re-explore our understanding of the church.
This leads to a significant question: Can we be a thriving church in the midst of a pandemic? If our view of the church is primarily building centric, the answer is no. But if we have a fully missional understanding of church, then we realize that each Christian is called to be on mission wherever they find themselves at the given moment. This means that the church has the capacity to thrive under any circumstances.
Because the church is relational in nature, we should long for the time when can reconnect as the body of Christ. But we also need to be forward thinking and acknowledge that many ways of doing ministry are quickly becoming antiquated. This did not start with the pandemic, but the current crisis helped magnify this reality.
Jesus told a parable in which new wine requires new wineskins (Matthew 9:14-17). The old containers are unable to contain new wine because they have been stretched beyond further usefulness. Likewise, it is time to re-examine our ministry models in order to ensure that we are able to capture God’s blessings for this current generation.
