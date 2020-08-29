CHARLESTON — Ten more West Virginia residents have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, bringing the state's total coronavirus deaths to 212.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old man from Kanawha County, a 70-year old woman from Taylor County, an 86-year old man from Logan County, a 52-year old man from Wayne County, a 73-year old man from Cabell County, a 77-year old woman from Grant County, a 42-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year old man from Monroe County, a 77-year old man from Monroe County, and an 88-year old woman from Nicholas County.
“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”
DHHR reports as of 10 a.m., on Aug. 29, there have been 426,074 total confirmedy lab results received for COVID-19, with 9,967 total cases and 212 deaths.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).
There have been many West Virginia COVID-19 testing programs experiences delays in getting test results back, which leads to challenges at both the local health department and DHHR. Since cases have been monitored in March at the local health departments, officials have found that some people were tested in a certain county but may not reside in that county, or even the state but crossed over a certain border only to be tested. This report reflects that type of challenge in the cases from Grant, Mason, and McDowell counties.
