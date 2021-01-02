CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of a 58-year old man from Marion County due to COVID-19. This death marked the 15th death in the county, while the state’s death total now sits at 1,373.
“Though we may tire of the restrictions of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks, wash hands and social distance.”
Confirmed hospitalizations had reached an all-time high for West Virginia hitting 810 over the weekend. Of these cases, 205 were in Intensive Care and 92 patients were on ventilators, according to the DHHR website.
Much of West Virginia remained in the red on the county alert system map with several counties reported in orange, Calhoun County in yellow and Tucker County in gold. In the seven day trend for the week there were 9,092 reported cases and 65 deaths.
The daily percent positivity rate had reached 6.69% and the cumulative positivity rate sat at 4.94%. In past 24 hours, 1,507 cases were reported.
At the time of this report, Marion County had 822 active cases, Monongalia County had 1,861 active cases and Harrison County had 1,434 active cases. Confirmed cases statewide had reached 72,463 with 16,864 probable cases.
DHHR also had confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, a 72 year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old female from Mason County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old male from Upshur County, and an 81-year old male from Raleigh County.
Cases Per County: Barbour (795), Berkeley (6,481), Boone (1,097), Braxton (315), Brooke (1,457), Cabell (5,424), Calhoun (137), Clay (263), Doddridge (266), Fayette (1,838), Gilmer (418), Grant (784), Greenbrier (1,564), Hampshire (1,026), Hancock (1,973), Hardy (809), Harrison (3,098), Jackson (1,205), Jefferson (2,463), Kanawha (8,877), Lewis (567), Lincoln (800), Logan (1,746), Marion (1,983), Marshall (2,166), Mason (1,071), McDowell (1,008), Mercer (3,003), Mineral (2,132), Mingo (1,500), Monongalia (5,494), Monroe (675), Morgan (666), Nicholas (720), Ohio (2,580), Pendleton (318), Pleasants (580), Pocahontas (364), Preston (1,719), Putnam (3,086), Raleigh (2,833), Randolph (1,211), Ritchie (370), Roane (313), Summers (467), Taylor (725), Tucker (341), Tyler (382), Upshur (970), Wayne (1,757), Webster (163), Wetzel (726), Wirt (234), Wood (5,146), Wyoming (1,221).
