FAIRMONT — A 70-year-old man and a 72-year man, both from Marion County, are among a list of 19 West Virginians who lives were claimed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tuesday’s report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As of Jan. 10, there are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide. DHHT reports there have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19. To date, there have been 204 COVID deaths in Marion County.
“Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself from getting very sick, needing hospital care, or even dying from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you’re not sure when you need a booster, I encourage you to use the COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator on our website.”
DHHR reported Tuesday that Marion County had 33 COVID cases, but with home testing now an option for detecting the virus, the numbers of actual cases is likely higher. DHHR only reports the number of cases that are determined by way of testing conducted at county health departments and other organizations under the DHHR system.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.