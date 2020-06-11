50-year-old Mineral County man is latest W.Va. COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON – State health officials report that a 50-year-old man from Mineral County is the 86th West Virginia casualty from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“Our sincere condolences are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources cabinet secretary.
As of 5 p.m. June 11, there have been 122,691 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,217 total cases and 86 deaths.
In accordance with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DHHR dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (352/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (237/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (18/1), Randolph (138/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (5/0).
Cases from Monongalia, Randolph and Tucker counties in this report were modified after officials found those individuals tested in a certain county were not actually a resident of that county, or even the state because some individuals have crossed state borders to be tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.