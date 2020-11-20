CHARLESTON — A 79-year-old Marion County man is one of 16 West Virginians who died during the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, according the latest novel coronavirus update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m., Nov. 20, there have been 639 COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State. To date, there have been 989,560 confirmed lab results reported to DHHR's Charleston headquarters and there are 38,480 total cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia.
According to DHHR, six Marion County residents have died from COVID-19, while Monongalia County has had seven deaths and Harrison County has had 15 COVID-19 deaths
DHHR provided a list of the remaining victims: an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 59-year old female Boone County, a 74-year old female Lincoln County, a 72-year old male Monroe County, a 92-year old female Ohio County, an 85-year old female Mineral County, a 79-year old male Fayette County, a 68-year old female Summers County, a 95-year old female Summers County, a 74-year old male Pleasants County, a 71-year old male Kanawha County, a 77-year old female Kanawha County, a 75-year old male Jackson County, and an 85-year old male Hampshire County.
“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Cases per county: Barbour (312), Berkeley (2,544), Boone (559), Braxton (99), Brooke (483), Cabell (2,421), Calhoun (53), Clay (104), Doddridge (98), Fayette (1023), Gilmer (180), Grant (267), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (246), Hancock (474), Hardy (181), Harrison (1,019), Jackson (636), Jefferson (1,093), Kanawha (5,024), Lewis (219), Lincoln (375), Logan (965), Marion (667), Marshall (961), Mason (309), McDowell (557), Mercer (1,163), Mineral (798), Mingo (889), Monongalia (2,948), Monroe (321), Morgan (226), Nicholas (291), Ohio (1,219), Pendleton (90), Pleasants (66), Pocahontas (89), Preston (420), Putnam (1,550), Raleigh (1,333), Randolph (599), Ritchie (107), Roane (144), Summers (242), Taylor (246), Tucker (98), Tyler (116), Upshur (410), Wayne (871), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (77), Wood (1,950), Wyoming (584).
DHHR reports that there may be delays in reporting COVID-19 information from the local health department to state office. As cases continue to be monitored at the local health departments, data will show that some residents tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state or county border to be tested.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges frequent hand and surface washing, work area sanitizing, protecting your cough with the bend of your elbow, staying out of confined spaces and, above all, wearing a face covering to cover both your mouth and nostrils amid the pandemic.
Studies show the higher percentage of face coverings used in a community, the risk of community spread drops exponentially.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.