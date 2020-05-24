FAIRMONT — A large percentage of Marion County’s African American community were provided access to COVID-19 testing on Friday and Saturday.
Sponsored by the Governor’s COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities, a special committee that was formed about three weeks ago, the testing was a collaboration by the Marion County Health Department and the West Virginia National Guard. The testing site was staged at Windmill Park.
“This is something that is in conjunction with the task force to make sure that we’re taking care of the vulnerable communities,” said Romelia Hodges, of Fairmont, who was recently appointed to governor’s commission. “The governor has deemed African Americans as a vulnerable community, to make sure that we are servicing that community because our numbers are so high across the state.”
According to Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, 299 people got tested for COVID on Friday, and Hodges said that 70 percent of those individuals were African American.
“It started out as minority testing, but then again it is open to anybody and everybody that wants it,” White said. “It has been a really cooperative effort so I’m really pleased, really pleased.”
White said one of his goals for the coming weeks is to target more communities in need of testing, so that everybody has easy access.
“My long-range plans are that we as a health department could set up and do targeted testing in different communities,” White said. “That depends on the availability of test kits and a lot of factors, but in terms of planning for down the road, that is what I would like to do.”
According to Hodges, the COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities started because African Americans were not being tested in numbers as heavy as other groups. Seeing that many positive cases and deaths in the African American community have happened in and around Marion County, this targeted testing was needed in several areas.
Seeing the turnout Friday and Saturday, she believes this first round of targeted testing to be a success.
“We’re very proud of the African American turnout,” Hodges said. “We’re pleased with the numbers, and this all came together in less than a week.”
Fellow commission member Tiffany Walker Samuels, of Fairmont, said Windmill Park was the perfect place to hold this kind of event because of its history within the African American community.
“We are just ecstatic that it’s happening in Windmill Park, because this is the heart of the African American community,” Samuels said. “We have a long history with this park, and it has been critical for us because it is easy-access for people to walk up, but also because we are very familiar with this park, so it gives a great connection.”
Samuels also said the speed at which this testing event came together is a good sign that this collaboration can bring more success in the future.
“This all came together in less than a week,” Samuels said. “It has been phenomenal.”
While this testing event has concluded, White said the health department will be changing its own testing model in the coming weeks. He also said test results for a majority of the tests given this weekend should be available Tuesday or Wednesday this week.
“We are going to start testing at our office,” White said. “Requests for tests have dropped dramatically, but Mon Health is still going to do the screenings, they will send us the names and we’ll schedule them on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but at our office and our staff will do them.”
Hodges said because of the success of this testing event, she is looking forward to providing further aid through the COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities. Having collaborated with multiple entities to make this testing event a reality, she believes the committee can make more events like this happen.
“It’s a great collaboration,” Hodges said. “It shows what could happen when you have community entities as well as government entities working together.”
