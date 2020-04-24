The daunting news filtered down from our nation’s Capitol and landed in Marion County with a thud.
The parent company of the now-shuttered Fairmont Regional Medical Center and the Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling had received millions of dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
How does something like this happen one month after the emergency room at the local hospital closes and ceases operation while we enter the first days of social distancing and the threat of the novel coronavirus COVID-19?
Alecto Healthcare Services Inc.’s attorney, Michael Garrison, said the Irvine, Calif.-based company did not request the funds and the company is trying to return the money.
We urge Garrison and his staff to try their level best to find a way to return those funds promptly. Here’s why.
There are still hundreds of former employees of Fairmont Regional who never got paid for money they earned while working for the local hospital. While they could not provide a total dollar amount, Alecto owes its employer match that they were contractually-obligated to pay into their employees’ 401(k) retirement program.
What’s even worse is that for the three years prior to the hospital closing, members of the Service Employee International Union 1199 had to file a grievance each year simply to get Alecto to keep its word and pay its obligations to the 401(k).
While there has been one victory in the form of some $844,342 in previously unpaid vacation time and bonus days that were due to FRMC employees, the fight is far from over.
The case has also drawn the attention of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and his staff who have been working with one of the unions at the former hospital.
On Wednesday, Morrisey’s office issued a statement saying that just like the unpaid earned time due to employees, Alecto needs to return the funds they received from Congress and the CARES Act.
Morrisey has also asked local elected officials to conduct an investigation into whether Alecto broke a federal law governing closures and layoffs by not living up to the required 60-day notice before closing the hospital.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that more than 150,000 West Virginians had filed for unemployment compensation and hundreds, if not, thousands more are expected when the self-employed will become eligible to file in the coming days.
The coronavirus has created one of the most challenging times economically to hit the Mountain State since the Great Recession kicked in during 2008.
People are hurting in a state that already has its share of individuals living on the margins.
We implore Morrisey, local elected officials, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Rep. David McKinley, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to do everything in their control to recoup that $3.5 million that Alecto received.
Yes, the funds were sent to every health care provider that received a Medicare reimbursement in 2019, we get that. However, right is right and wrong is wrong.
Alecto receiving CARES Act funds is simply wrong.
