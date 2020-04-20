Annual Spring Into Action fundraiser goes mobile during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT — When the governor's stay-home order went into effect, virtually every activity involving human contact had to re-thought or ceased altogether to stop community spread of the coronavirus.
One of the activities impacted by the order was a program led by Fairmont State University and supported by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce called Leadership Marion.
Bud Sapp, director of Leadership Marion, said Leadership Marion has canceled its annual family-friendly Spring Into Action Fair outreach fundraiser, which supports different Marion County groups and nonprofits.
"Once they did this second quarantine lock down, we figured out we weren't going to be able to hold something in downtown Fairmont," Sapp said. "We just started brainstorming what other possibilities are there."
Instead of holding a nonprofit fair on the streets of downtown Fairmont, Leadership Marion has opted to create a virtual edition of Spring Into Action. According to Sapp, the class will accept donations online, which will help fund the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties' COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
"The sponsors that are writing checks to Leadership Marion, I take all that and then cut a check to the United Way to the fund," Sapp said. "The scheduled day is May 2, and we're still using that day as a focus day for people to give."
Leadership Marion is a civic action and community involvement group made up of local professionals who are looking to become more involved in local initiatives. The Spring Into Action fair normally takes place in May on Madison Street, where multiple community organizations provide activities and games, and all donations go back toward local nonprofits.
Sapp said this would have been the seventh Spring Into Action Fair, which started as a social service project invented by class members. Sapp said the goal this year remains $5,000 in donations, and the students will raise that money through the app Mobile Cause.
"Every class member in Leadership Marion, they have the opportunity to make their own mobile cause page," Sapp said. "It gives everybody the opportunity to raise funds individually, and the way Mobile Cause is set up, all the money is going to be funneled to the United Way."
Laura Candell, a member of Leadership Marion Class 38, said each class member is attempting to reach a goal for themselves through Mobile Cause, and the money raised by everyone will help those affected by COVID-19.
"We have all created our own individual fundraiser pages and all set our own goals," Candell said. "With the COVID-19 relief and all of that, the funds have been focused to the United Way to be divided evenly among all organizations because there is an extra response and an extra need for those organizations that are doing events or activities with mask making, testing or cleaning supplies.
"We're just adding our efforts and funds to help theirs go further."
Candell said she has enjoyed being a part of the class since the beginning, when all the strangers of the group bonded to become fast friends.
"We went on an overnight outing in then end of August, just as a get-to-know-you weekend, and I really feel that as a class, we really bonded that weekend," Candell said.
Sapp said the monthly seminars the class holds are meant to introduce the members to organizations and opportunities in Marion County. Although they got through much of the class, a few seminars still had to be canceled in the wake of coronavirus.
"When we get together each month, I refer to those as 'Seminars,'" Sapp said. "We had two seminars scheduled that we have had to cancel."
Candell got involved with leadership Marion to be a part of the civic action the organization teaches. For her, the experience, while cut a bit short, was eye-opening, and she said she hopes it helps others see the opportunities available in Marion County as well.
"Past classmates have always talked about how much fun it was and how much they actually learned about the community," Candell said. "I think a lot of mis-perceptions of the state and the area as a whole can be turned around if we just start spreading the word about these assets and opportunities right here in our backyard."
Leadership Marion covers such subjects as the history, people, and economy of Marion County; local social services; public education and government; culture and the arts; public and private development and more.
To donate to a class member of Leadership Marion and the virtual Spring Into Action fund, or to become a sponsor, visit app.mobilecause.com/vfu/ACTION, or text "ACTION" to 30306.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.