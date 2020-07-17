As COVID-19 case skyrocket, health official recommends avoiding Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN — With the number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in neighboring Monongalia County, officials with the Marion County Health Department are strongly recommending local residents refrain from traveling there.
“I would avoid that area at all costs,” said Lloyd White, Marion County’s administrator of threat preparedness and environmental health supervisor. “I would avoid any ‘hot spot’ area or where we have a spike in cases and that includes Morgantown. I still think staying at home is the safest place to be.”
Since July 1, Monongalia County has experienced a dramatic rise in the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases.
As of Thursday, Monongalia County has 633 active coronavirus cases, while Marion County has 120 cases. Harrison County to the south reported 133 cases.
“Monongalia County represents a third of all COVID-19 cases in West Virginia,” said Dr. Lee White, Monongalia County’s health officer.
White said data suggests the major culprits in his area’s abrupt rise in cases can be pinpointed largely to a single source: WVU students foregoing recommended safety measures while they frequent Morgantown bars, restaurants, and parties.
“We’ve had like 400 new cases since July 1 and 200 of them happen to be college students associated with WVU,” Smith said. “Seventy-five percent of the individuals (testing positive) are in the 18-29 age group. Once we looked at the data, it became clear this is a group that does not observe social distancing, does not wear masks, and a common denominator is they go to bars.”
White has seen the same statistics as his Monongalia County colleague. And he’s reached the same conclusion.
“When we look at the age demographics, it’s happening more to younger folks and it’s primarily due to the behavior patterns. They’re going to bars. They’re going out to eat. They’re going to parties. They’re doing the things that have a high-risk for COVID-19 transmission. It’s that behavior that’s contributing to the problem,” White said.
In order to remain safe, White suggests local residents stay away from Monongalia County. But if they must venture there, he said it’s imperative to follow oft-recited and proven safety measures.
“If you have to go to Morgantown or Mon County for any reason, then it’s critical to use social distancing, wear a mask, practice cough and sneeze etiquette, and hand hygiene. It’s always critical, but it’s even more critical when we go to areas that have a lot of cases,” White said.
In recent weeks, Marion County had seen its number of coronavirus cases stabilizing. But with the rise in positive tests in the nearby Morgantown area, White said it is inevitable Marion County’s COVID-19 cases will increase again.
“Two weeks ago, Marion County went through a 10-day period where we had no new cases. I was so optimistic. Now, quite frankly, I’m pessimistic. I’m disappointed we’ve got the number of cases we have,” he said. “Because Mon County is in such proximity of Marion County, we have a lot of people going there to shop and do things. It’s really concerning the number of cases that have occurred in Mon County within the past week.”
Smith said Monongalia County’s statistics make it a certifiable coronavirus Red Zone according to a measurement system developed by Harvard University.
“If you look at Monongalia County from July 1 through July 7, we averaged about 28 new positive cases a day. The county has a population of 105,000. That equates to 26 cases per 100,000 population,” he said. “According to Harvard University metrics, if you’ve got 25 cases or above for 100,000 population, that makes you a Red Zone.”
Things worsened in Monongalia County, however, during the second week of July 2020.
“In the second seven days, from July 8 through July 14, we had 31 cases per 100,000 population. So, our metrics were definitely on the increase,” Smith said.
Governor Jim Justice has ordered the closure of all Monongalia County’s bars. The Morgantown City Council also passed an emergency ordinance this week mandating the wearing of face masks inside all indoor public spaces.
Smith said those measures are proactive steps in trying to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“The attempt is to slow the spread of disease. Is it an ideal situation? No, but we’re in uncharted seas. There’s no playbook. By closing the bars, we’ll see what the impact is over the next two weeks,” he said.
Smith said face masks undoubtedly help prevent the spread or contracting coronavirus.
“We know masks and face shields work. There’s no doubt about it. This isn’t up for argument or debate. We know those things work. It’s a relatively inexpensive and very effective maneuver to cut down on the infection rate. Wear a mask,” he said.
Smith admits he’s stymied as to why many individuals refuse to wear masks.
“I hear on the news media, people taking issue with masks and I really have difficulty in understanding that because there’s no science or logic to it. I know people don’t want to do stuff. The speed limit says 70 and people don’t want to do that, either. But these are safety measures,” Smith said.
