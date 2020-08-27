FAIRMONT — During a small local rally on Thursday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango was critical of Gov. Jim Justice’s back-to-school plan that will be implemented when public school classes resume Sept. 8.
Campaigning in Marion County Thursday as part of a statewide bus tour, Salango said Justice dragged his feet in devising a comprehensive plan, waiting until recently to unveil it.
As a result, Salango said, West Virginia schools will be without crucial safety measures as students return to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think he waited too long. He didn’t get enough safe devices out using the CARES Act money, things like temperature scanners for nurses, those types of things we need in every school in West Virginia,” said Salango. “He didn’t do that. He waited too long and now it’s too late to order all that stuff.”
Salango said the governor had months to prepare a plan to protect schools, but did not move quickly enough. State schools closed in mid-March as the state’s positive coronavirus numbers increased dramatically.
“I think the plan should have started in April or May. You can’t wait until three or four or five weeks before school to start working on the plan. I say if you fail to prepare, you’re preparing to fail,” he said. “I think if he had taken a more proactive approach over the summer, then schools would have been absolutely safe right now. He waited too long and now we’re going to deal with the consequences.”
Salango said he believes not all county school districts are prepared to reopen. He said the key to combating a COVID-19 outbreak is proper equipment and rapid response.
At the moment under Justice’s plan, 52 of the state’s 55 counties would be allowed to restart in-person instruction on Sept. 8 if their average daily COVID-19 cases remain unchanged. Schools in Grant, Logan and Mingo counties would be prohibited from reopening classrooms until their positive test rates dropped.
Justice has said county school superintendents may keep all students on remote learning if they choose.
Justice recently unveiled a color-coded system based upon a county’s seven-day rolling average of daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. The system’s metrics include: 0-7 cases, green; 8-15 cases, yellow; 16-24 cases, orange; and 25 or more cases, red.
“I think some counties are going to be ready to go back to school, but some are not. We’re going to see spikes. The key is addressing it when it occurs. When we have a COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve got to make sure we address it quickly and responsibly,” Salango said. “I know the teachers and the school service personnel. I’m a parent. We want our kids back in school, but we want it to be safe.”
Salango said equipping all school personnel and students with personal protective equipment is vital to returning to classrooms.
“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got PPE for students and teachers and school service personnel. Make our schools as safe as possible,” he said.
Sherri Talkington, president of the West Virginia School Personnel Association, said her members are somewhat afraid to return to schools in the near future.
“Our service personnel association is fearful. We must rely on the assumption the school systems have put the safety precautions in place like they were supposed to do to protect our employees,” Talkington said.
Talkington, who works for the Harrison County Board of Education at Norwood Elementary School, didn’t hesitate to answer when she was asked if she is fearful of returning to school.
“Yes, I am. I’m afraid some things will fall through the cracks and protocols won’t be followed. There are issues going on now that suggest we need to be stronger with our protocols,” she said.
