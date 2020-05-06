FAIRMONT — On Monday and Tuesday, students of Marion County Schools received congratulations from personnel who may not know their names, but know their faces.
The transportation department and a group of county bus drivers spelled the schools’ initials in their parking lots, to extend their support for the Class of 2020.
“We were just trying to do something for each school through transportation,” said Ron Schmuck, transportation supervisor for Marion County Schools. “A couple other counties have done this so we thought we would do it.”
According to Schmuck, the drivers have not been transporting students to and from school over the past month-and-a-half because of the coronavirus pandemic stay-home order, but drivers have been assisting with the food delivery service, which has arisen as a need since the pandemic began.
“We have a lot of people who are donating their time and coming in for meal delivery,” Schmuck said. “We have a pretty good turnout. We got volunteer drivers here to help set this up.”
Schmuck said that working out the arrangements of the buses was a challenge, because of the buses available and their varying lengths. However, Tuesday when they arranged at Fairmont Senior High, the team of drivers all shared suggestions on how to make the words possible.
“We’re out here with four different length buses,” Schmuck said. “We have special needs, 65-passenger, 77-passenger and 88-passenger buses. We’re trying to incorporate them all to make it look symmetrical.”
According to Schmuck, the drivers had an easier time arranging Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont High schools, thanks to markings made by the marching band directors in the parking lots.
“We were over at East Fairmont, and I said to Chad Norman, ‘What’s all the blue dots for?’” Schmuck said. “He said, ‘That’s where they practice.’ I said, ‘That makes it a lot easier.’”
