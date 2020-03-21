Busy Beaver Stores goes to revised hours

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Busy Beaver hardware and home improvement stores are open and operating with revised hours across the chain’s 24 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, including Fairmont. From March 18 and through March 29, Busy Beaver’s temporary store hours are Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. True Value’s temporary store hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
As Pennsylvania Governor Wolf has announced the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential operations across all of Pennsylvania, big box and hardware stores, which includes Busy Beaver stores, have been classified as essential.
While working hard to keep stores stocked with current high-demand items such as disinfectants and paper goods, Busy Beaver also provides items that are critical for day-to-day, safe, secure living and working. These include automotive, building and home repair parts and materials, fire safety and home security products, plumbing and electrical parts and supplies, along with chemicals and cleaning equipment and supplies, to name a few.
All stores are taking extensive precautionary measures beyond recommended protocols to ensure the health and safety of all Busy Beaver associates and customers.
These include vigilance in sanitizing all surfaces after each use and adhering to all CDC and OSHA guidelines for operations.
Customers can take advantage of curbside pick-up if for any reason, they prefer not to shop in stores. Team members will gladly accept orders over the phone, and customers need only to enter the store briefly to make payment.
