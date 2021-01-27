MORGANTOWN — A video put out by No. 10 West Virginia basketball made the rounds on social media Tuesday morning in the aftermath of Miles “Deuce” McBride’s heroic effort in the closing seconds of Monday night’s 88-87 victory over No. 11 Texas tech that followed the Mountaineer hero from the court into the locker room after his off balance shot with six seconds left won the game.
As he entered the room his teammates were calmly seated at their seats around the room, but as soon as McBride made his way into their midst they arose as one, each with a bottle of water in his hand, and they jumped with jubilation while dousing McBride in a victory shower.
It was that kind of win, one in which the Mountaineers seemingly had given the game away after leading by 10 points in the first half and had snatched it back after falling 12 points behind with just seven minutes left to play, riding on McBride’s shoulders.
Not to throw cold water on the importance of this victory, for it was one that well may be pointed to at the end of this season as a key moment in what could become a late run into the NCAA Tournament, but there were some troublesome signs that must be addressed once Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers get back down to earth.
Let us first, though, understand that this was a Top 10 team WVU beat, so the victory was to be savored, especially when you consider they had gone two weeks without playing a game due to an invasion from the COVID-19 pandemic, and then were following it up with two games in three days.
West Virginia’s run to an 11-4 record and 5-3 mark in the Big 12 has been an impressive one, not because they have beaten up on bad competition but, instead, because they have survived a killer schedule that continues to come at them with six-guns drawn.
They played the No. 1 team in the country, Gonzaga, and were in a position to beat them before losing by 5. They played the No. 19 team in the country, Richmond, and won by 16. They played at the No. 3 team, Kansas, and led at halftime before being blown away in the second half.
Then they played the No. 4 team in the country in Texas and had that upset snatched from them on a last-second 3-point from Andrew Jones that gave the Longhorns a 72-70 victory.
And then there was a victory over Texas Tech at No. 10. That’s games vs. Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 19 already and the rest of the schedule is as challenging, as Huggins noted when he finally took a moment to look at his team’s situation after the victory over the Red Raiders.
“Well, we played the No. 1 team in the country, and we are getting ready to play the No. 2 team in the country twice,” he said, referring to conference opponent Baylor. “We have opportunities.”
But it is going to come down to what they do with those opportunities and Huggins understands there is a whole lot of work to do as he retools his team in the shadow of the defection by Oscar Tshiebwe that forced him to change the team’s entire style of play.
“It’s kind of like today,” Huggins said, referring to the Texas Tech game. “You can’t miss that many free throws. We are missing front ends from guys who are good shooters that normally go to the free-throw line and make shots, and we have to be more consistent shooting the ball.”
WVU made just 16 of 27 free throws and 7 of 8 of those were from McBride, meaning the rest of the team was just 9 for 19.
That is a worry, as is the fact that the inside play of the Mountaineers has deteriorated as the transformation to a 3-point sniping team has gone on.
“We need to get more out of our post guys. I think the time off hurt our post guys more than it hurt anybody,” Huggins said. “(Junior forward) Emmitt (Matthews) gave us great minutes. He’s lost 18 pounds, I believe. We have to get him back. I don’t want to say healthy because he is healthy, but get some weight back and some strength back.
“JB [Jalen Bridges] is making shots for us. We just have to kind of get it going again. Get guys back in shape. We are not in very good shape. We struggled with wind with a lot of our guys. We have to substitute a lot because guys were out of wind, but if you go 15 days and you don’t run up and down, you will be tired.”
Derek Culver has came back from the break not at the top of his game. He played only 18 minutes against Texas Tech and was on the bench through much of the comeback, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds.
But in this game, WVU had a rough go on the boards, getting only five offensive rebounds while giving up 11 to Texas Tech, many of them long rebounds off missed 3-point shots that they simply outhustled the Mountaineers to the ball.
And defensively? Well, does 88 points allowed say something about the defense? Once again, WVU could not stop Texas Tech from driving to the basket, leading to 44 points in the paint and the Mountaineers forced only two turnovers and somehow managed to play an entire game without getting any points off turnovers while giving up 25.
“We gave up 40-something points in the paint again. We can’t do that,” Huggins said. “We just didn’t rebound the ball on the offensive end. We have just been standing watching. We haven’t really perceived the ball the way we normally pursue the ball.”
