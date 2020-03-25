FAIRMONT — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that a Stay at Home order would take effect statewide Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said the Stay at Home order is meant to stop the spread of coronavirus and stop the other effects a pandemic can have on local infrastructure.
“When we flatten the curve, it benefits everybody,” White said. “Hospitals, EMS, it decreases the risk for everyone. The unfortunate thing now for us is it just compounds things because we have no hospital.”
According to White, a disease can accelerate the number of infections throughout a community as more people contract it. By eliminating the risk of having people in close proximity, the coronavirus will be unable to spread through contact, and the number of people who contract it can begin to decrease.
“This virus, like most, is transmitted person to person via droplet spread,” White said. “So the idea of minimizing that is to make sure we stay at least at a six-foot distance from other people. So Stay at Home is the key to making sure that we all do our part to do our social distancing.”
By keeping the statistical peak of coronavirus cases flat, the number of people infected at one time can stay low, limiting the impact of the disease in the short-term.
“The goal is to eliminate that peak and keep it as flat as possible,” White said. “When you keep the curve as flat as possible, flattening the curve, then that means fewer people will be exposed, and it means fewer cases will actually come. It is a great way to minimize or decrease the risk of communicable disease.”
As a way to compile information and remotely share it with others in the community, Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, and Nick Fantasia, chair of the Marion County Governmental Affairs Committee, created a Facebook page open to anyone in Marion County. The page Marion County Strong currently has nearly 1,500 members, and several posts from county officials and individuals about coronavirus and helpful resources about the disease.
“It just makes it easier for people to navigate through this,” Shaw said. “It’s wonderful we have this technology because you can get your questions answered immediately. So we’re excited.”
Fantasia said he and Shaw believed the Marion County community needed a resource like this, which is why they decided to make and moderate the page.
“I think the community needed somebody to step in and create a vehicle that people could use to answer the usual types of questions that happen in these circumstances,” Fantasia said. “We took action and we created that vehicle.”
Shaw said anyone is allowed to post information about COVID-19 on Marion County Strong, as long as it relates to the virus or information about resources.
“We’re allowing people to post on this page,” Shaw said. “Obviously there are some guidelines and it needs to be a helpful post, it has to be something related to a service or a number they can call.”
The Facebook page also helps to encourage social distancing, because it adds to the resources a person can access on their own.
White said that encouraging social distancing and staying at home is the right action to take right now because coronavirus could otherwise continue to spread.
“At some point in time if we don’t do the right thing and cases continue to escalate, then our hospitals will be overwhelmed,” White said. “We simply have got to do what we can to prevent that, and staying home is the absolute key.”
