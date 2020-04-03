City launches COVID-19 help desk

FAIRMONT — While many workers in Fairmont and Marion County may be working from home or laid off due to government-imposed closures, it’s business as usual for the City of Fairmont.
Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said the city offices are taking the proper precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus among personnel while carrying out the essential services that make a city run on a daily basis.
“Basically city employees are essential employees,” Means said. “The city doesn’t stop running, we’re going to make sure that we’re providing public safety and all the support positions are available for departments as well.”
So far, the city has implemented a number of precautionary measures to maintain the guidelines of social distancing, including changing work shifts and halting meetings.
“We made sure we didn’t do any out-of-state traveling, anything like that was canceled,” Means said. “We were limiting meetings, we were doing social distancing as the governor had recommended, and at one point, we did close the city building to the public.”
When coronavirus began changing the day-to-day life of people across the country, the Fairmont planning department began putting together an online information guide that is accessible in one place. The guide is part of the city’s official website at fairmontwv.gov/446/COVID-19-HELP-DESK.
“Two-and-a-half weeks ago when the health crisis became very serious and everyone’s way of life was drastically starting to change, we thought it would be a great idea to start gathering resources and created this COVID-19 Help Desk,” said Alex Petry, program manager of economic development for the city.
According to Petry, the city made the guide because the amount of information coming out each day on coronavirus can be overwhelming.
“It can be pretty overwhelming to filter through everything if you’re looking for something specific,” Petry said. “We tried to just centralize everything, we’re trying to organize each piece of information to categories you can access.”
Petry said that information will be updated as it comes out, because of the nature of the virus and how the state and national governments are responding keeps getting changed and updated as well.
“It’s ever-growing, it’s a work in progress,” Petry said. “As the situation progresses, we’re looking for new information to update the site.”
Means said that the COVID-19 guide is useful for every resident of Marion County. She also said the city will continue its operations under its current state of organization, barring an unforeseen circumstance that would require additional change.
“God forbid we have a case within the city,” Means said. “It’s not a simple thing to say ‘Everybody work from home.’ So we’re trying to do the best that we can.”
Means said that keeping the city sanitary is a priority right now, and that by making the changes necessary to keep the city running, the staff can perform duties to the best of their abilities.
“We’re taking turns with different shifts, everyone is trying to do that,” Means said. “Our public works guys, they’re still out there and have to pick up trash... We need to make sure the city stays sanitary.”
Mayor Brad Merrifield commends the city staff whom he said “worked hard” on the COVID-19 Help Desk and hopes the website gives residents peace of mind during such a challenging time.
“The No. 1 point I’d like to make is that the city is at work and we’re taking care of business,” Merrifield said. “We are also abiding by the health and safety requirements for social distancing for our employees and the public.
He said he urges residents to look out for others during this period of Stay at Home while also maintaining social distancing to end community spread.
“We’re a resilient group of people, but don’t hesitate to ask for help and don’t hesitate to ask to help someone, if possible,” Merrifield said.
