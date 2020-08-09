Consulting firm helps provides meals for seniors

FAIRMONT — A consulting company recently gave a boost to a local program that provides fresh meals to the county’s senior citizens.
Fairmont-based Healthcare Management Solutions LLC, a healthcare and information technology consulting firm donated $1,800 to the Marion County Senior Citizens Inc. The funds will help support the nonprofit’s home-delivered meals program that serves seniors throughout Marion County. The $1,800 donation will cover the cost of 300 meals for Marion County seniors.
Leah Heimbach, president and owner of HMS said the company is committed to giving back to the community.
“Protecting seniors and other vulnerable populations is at the core of our mission,” Heimbach said. “No senior should have to worry about falling through cracks in the system, especially when it comes to their nutrition and health. The Home-Delivered Meals program here in Marion County does an excellent job of efficiently getting seniors the food they need.”
Home-Delivered Meals delivers meals to residents age 60 and older who are unable to prepare meals for themselves.
Since starting the company 18 years ago on Aug. 8, Heimbach and the team at HMS have focused on serving federal and state agencies that protect vulnerable people, helping to ensure that seniors and other health care consumers receive the quality care they deserve. HMS’ subject matter leaders also help agencies streamline their workflow, manage and report data, and leverage data to improve both efficiency and care quality.
HMS is headquartered in West Virginia and has long supported community services and projects here. Heimbach said the company’s leaders and team members devote their time, talent, and resources to improving the lives of others, and are “deeply vested in aiding specific causes and populations.”
Heimbach presented the donation to Debbie Harvey, executive director of the Marion County Senior Center and Donna Alley, assistant executive director and chief financial officer of the Marion County Senior Center on Aug. 5.
