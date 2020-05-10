As West Virginia and America continue the social-distancing measures put into place during the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and mental health experts are fearing an increase in psychological trauma among those ordered to stay-at-home.
For individuals battling mental illness, addiction, and emotional problems, the isolation and stress such as much of the world has been under for the past several weeks can prompt an increase in health issues.
Across the U.S., alcohol sales are up 55% from this time last year, while recreational marijuana sales saw a huge leap of nearly 50% in one week during the April.
“The lockdown weakens our ability to have quality interpersonal experiences,” said Walter Byrd, MD, associate professor of psychiatry at West Virginia University School of Medicine.
In psychiatry, there’s something called the “triangle of interpersonal experiences,” Byrd explained. The experiences within this triangle — the 3 Vs of vitality, vulnerability, and variability — are crucial to how a person’s mental health holds up under longstanding shelter-in-place orders.
Dr. Byrd explained the three types of interpersonal experience.
“Vitality is the quality of one’s interpersonal experiences and relationships. This is when people come into your life and don’t leave. We need vitality so everything isn’t shallow. Vitality is quality. Good relationships at work or with in-laws are an example of vitality. Good church experiences indicate vitality, for instance,” he said.
“Vulnerability is your ability to be open and honest,” Byrd continued. “Everyone needs a few relationships that are very vulnerable. This is often concerned with your spouse or dearest friends.”
Of the 3 Vs, variability has been the least maintained during the coronavirus lockdown.
“Variability is the third side of the triangle – and this is the one where the virus hits. This is the ability to have multiple experiences,” said Byrd. “The Scripture says ‘there’s wisdom in a multitude of counselors’ and this is true. We need to be around people who are slightly antagonistic toward us, or very much in our camp, or are very much intellectually challenging for us.”
During the current lockdown, most people are not experiencing much variability, as people and places are severely constrained.
It’s this third part of the triangle, variability, that a shelter-in-place order affects the most.
“You can get a little bit of variability by social media, but it’s not true variability. Interacting with someone online is pretty good, but it’s a little bit like kissing someone through cellophane. It’s a kiss, but it’s not quite a kiss,” Byrd said.
Lisa Robb is a psychologist who specializes in women struggling with relationships, life transitions, anxiety, depression and grief. She is a native of Marion County, a graduate of West Virginia University, and operates Northern Counseling Services in the North Hills of Pittsburgh.
Robb suggests having a daily routine is essential to overcoming the monotony and tension common to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“People have more control over fighting boredom than we realize. Even though we can’t control the rest of the world, we control our little part of it,” she said. “Establish a routine. Exercise, a long walk, a quiet read, listening to music, or whatever you enjoy. If you’re working from home, throw yourself into it.
Robb said studies are showing rises in risks associated with domestic violence, suicide, child abuse and alcoholism since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“To be honest, there’s a huge need now for human connectivity,” Robb said.
Her own clients, with whom Robb now meets remotely, seem to want to discuss things more deeply during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“People want to talk more today. They are experiencing more anxiety and stress, so they’re actively looking for someone with whom to share their feelings and concerns,” she said.
Byrd warns sheltering-in-place individuals, especially those experiencing mental issues during the pandemic, not to reenter society too quickly once Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home orders are lifted.
“It’s a little like a diver coming up too fast. We’ve all been at depth for a while. We’ve all been holed up at the bottom. When we get the green light that we can surface now, we don’t want to come up too fast or we’ll get the bends,” Byrd said.
Byrd suggests a comfortable reentry pace when the time comes to venture back into society.
“Just ease yourself back into things over a week or two. I mean, it won’t take long to re-adapt. We’ve haven’t been quarantined for three years, just three months. It’s going to come back quickly,” he said. “It’s kind of like language. If you’d not spoken much English in the last two or three years, it wouldn’t take you long to pick it right back up.”
