FAIRMONT — A line of cars wrapped around the parking lot of the Mon Health office on Locust Avenue Tuesday.
It was the first day testing was available for COVID-19 in Marion County, and those who met certain criteria were able to get drive-in service at the office for free testing.
“This is all pre-scheduled screenings,” said David Goldberg, CEO and president of Mon Health Systems. “You have to have the signs or symptoms by CDC guidelines to be able to get through and get swabbed.”
The local COVID-19 screenings are available through a partnership between Mon Health Systems and the Marion County Health Department. According to the Department Administrator Lloyd White, he wanted to be able to have local testing available for residents of Marion County, because long-distance travel is not advised at this time for individuals who have symptoms.
“When we started getting cases I contacted them,” White said. “Mon General has been an unbelievable partner, they were so excited to be able to partner with us and I was excited to be partnered with them. So I think this is the beginning of a great partnership in health care delivery services to our citizens.”
White also said that with the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in Marion County, it became necessary to perform more tests, to keep track of the number of cases.
“The most important thing is people get tested,” White said. “The more people get tested, obviously the better.”
The drive-in testing service will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m., and requires patients to pre-register for the test. By calling a hotline and answering a few questions, a patient may be advised to get tested.
Once at the testing site, nursing staff will gather materials for a COVID-19 test while the patient waits in their car. Test results become available a few days after the test, and until then, a patient is advised to self-isolate.
“Once they leave the testing site, they need to go home and self-quarantine at least until they get the test results,” said Romeo Tan, administrator for Mon Health Systems. “Once they get a result and it’s negative, you’re still supposed to stay at home, self isolate. If you’re positive, you have to stay quarantined for 14 days.”
Goldberg said Mon Health made it as easy and safe as possible to hold tests in Marion County, because the safety of residents is top priority.
“All you do is call, give your signs and symptoms and they screen you over the phone,” Goldberg said. “If you meet criteria where you potentially could have COVID, here they all are.”
Goldberg also said that the testing in Marion County is made possible by a number of organizations, but also by the staff of Mon Health that has been working through the pandemic to continue providing services.
“A lot of credit goes to the Chamber of Commerce, Fairmont State, and this awesome crew,” Goldberg said. “These are typically cath lab nurses, operating nurses, sterile techs that are here, that because we can’t do surgeries right now they’re getting their time, so they’re really putting themselves out there first to make sure patients who possibly have COVID can get tested.”
White also said that Marion County will start enforcing certain guidelines of Gov. Jim Justice’s stay home order, and will start enforcing a rule that alcohol cannot be purchased by people with an out-of-state driver’s license.
“We’re going to limit that now to just West Virginia residents only,” White said. “The whole idea is for us to limit the amount of people coming in to our county. We’re going to enforce social distancing at all facilities.”
According to White, the guidelines issued by the stay home order are meant for the safety of the residents of Marion County, and everyone needs to do their part to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
“Everybody is going to be expected to comply,” White said. “We are very serious about this, we have got to each do our part to stop this thing.”
According to Tuesday’s W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources official COVID-19 update, 25 Marion County residents have tested positive, while there are also 25 cases in Harrison County. Monongalia County has 60 cases. Statewide, there are 412 cases out of 12,059 residents who have been tested for COVID-19. There are 11,647 negative test results and four deaths.
Residents who believe they need to be tested for COVID-19 should call the hotline at (304) 285-3798.
