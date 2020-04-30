County commission receives $100K COVID-19 block grant

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission appropriated $100,000 toward health care workers’ overtime and to facilities that have been part of fighting the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued block grants of $100,000 to each county to pay extraordinary expenses that have come up during the pandemic and the stay-home order. Commissioner Ernie VanGilder made a motion to appropriate the funds, which commissioners Rick Garcia and Randy Elliott supporting the motion.
“I would at that point make a motion that we distribute all these funds, specifically the $100,000 from the Governor’s Office, to replenishing our 911, our Homeland Security facilities, and any overtime directly related to the pandemic expenses,” VanGilder said.
Commissioner Randy Elliott said the money was meant to fund specifically the costs that have arisen because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said the people who have been working on the front lines of this pandemic deserve to be financially supported, seeing that they are the ones who have been fighting the coronavirus since the beginning.
“There has been a lot of speculation about where this money should go,” Elliott said. “I want to make it clear that we all feel the same that there’s deserving people out there that went above and beyond what they should have in this coronavirus situation, this pandemic, and we want to put this money where it needs to be put.”
Also at the meeting, Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county.
“The good news is that as of 9:30 when I left the office, we have one new case in the last 10 days,” White said. “Unfortunately, that case is in a nursing home, but so far, just the one isolated case.”
According to White, the health department is looking in to where this patient would have been exposed to COVID-19.
He also said the health department received $80,501 in grant money to support the department’s ongoing efforts in fighting COVID-19. He said much of the funds will also be going to the workers who have been fighting the pandemic.
“We chose to pay overtime to our staff that is doing unbelievably phenomenal work,” White said. “We’re talking pretty much seven days a week, multiple hours a day, far greater than eight.”
White also said he thinks it is time to safely open up some services in Marion County, as long as safe practices are followed and individuals continue wearing masks and social distancing.
“I think we’re really trending in the right direction,” he said. “In my opinion, we peaked in Marion County the weekend of April 7 when we had a spike in cases.
“We’ve had no more than two in any one day, so I’m really happy with where we are in terms of leveling off.”
