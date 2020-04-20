County Solid Waste Authority to temporarily cease recycling

FAIRMONT — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has forced all recycling activities to be placed on hold in Marion County until June 1.
"In an effort to limit viral transmission to our facility, our employees, and our community we will re-evaluate the situation in anticipation or re-opening on June 1st," states a prepared statement from Tony Golden, director of the Marion County Solid Waste Authority.
Golden said recycling operations at the authority's facility and all of its recycling sites will be closed for about 30 days beginning April 27.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our neighbors. Recyclable materials may be disposed of in the regular trash until we resume operations," states the prepared statement.
