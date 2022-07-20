CHARLESTON — In a similar fashion to last year, COVID-19 cases are rising as fall approaches.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice warned of this fact during his weekly press briefing Tuesday morning as he pointed to COVID cases inching upward statewide.
Similar to the trend experts saw around this time last year, another spike could be on the way for the fall due to the Omicron BA.5 variant, which has proven especially resilient to the human immune system and natural immunity from previous COVID infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the BA.5 variant makes up for 78 percent of all COVID cases it sequenced in June and July. West Virginia COVID Czar Clay Marsh said 33 percent of the cases sequenced in West Virginia in the last several months have been the BA.5 variant.
“We know that that variant is increasing in West Virginia as well as in the country. We also know that the superpower of this variant is to reinfect people who have recovered from other forms of COVID-19,” Marsh said. “That’s the reason why it’s so important all West Virginians stay up to date on their vaccines.”
Despite the uptick in positive cases, Marsh reported that there has been no corresponding uptick in numbers of West Virginians getting vaccinations, which has especially stagnated in the 50+ population, who are eligible for a second booster.
The number of cases in West Virginia is currently at 2,745 active cases, which Marsh said it likely underreported due to the advent of at-home COVID test kits. This month, West Virginia has reported 6,310 so far.
Between July 1 and July 19 of last year, West Virginia reported only 890 cases.
As Marsh said, vaccinations are stagnating, with around 100 new vaccinations per day, with second doses and booster doses trailing further behind that.
“Really and truly what we’re really doing is saving lots of lives,” Gov. Justice said. “So, we’ll keep it up and I’ll ask you again to really consider those vaccines and especially those booster shots.”
Marion County
Marion County is a reflection of the state as far as COVID is concerned, with local numbers climbing and 144 cases confirmed in the last seven days, along with a recent death attributed to COVID-19.
Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said that he’s worried about the trends he’s seeing.
“We’re all over the place as far as cases are concerned. We’re much higher than I’d like to see and much higher than I’m comfortable with,” White said. “I really don’t like the trend we’re headed in, so we’re not in a good spot as far are COVID cases.”
The health department has been administering vaccinations but like at the state level, the vaccinations are slow to follow the virus trends.
“It’s disappointing to us quite frankly because we have the vaccine, it’s available, and it’s effective,” White said. “It’ll keep you out of the hospital, it’ll keep you off the vent and if that won’t make you go get it, I don’t know what will.”
Megan Payne, director of nursing for the Marion County Health Department, said that as the COVID case numbers continue to rise, she urges the public to continue commonsense practices such as hand washing, social distancing, mask wearing and vaccination.
She also urges anyone who is vaccinated to spread the word about the good outcomes from the vaccine, especially with friends and family who are hesitant about the shot.
“Try to have those conversations with them,” Payne said. “We know from studies that sharing our experiences with folks that aren’t vaccinated — especially if we have good rapport with them — that can help and that could save someone’s life.”
Visit the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website for more information about vaccines and eligibility requirements.
