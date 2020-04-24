County's recycling program to go on hiatus

FARMINGTON — Beginning Monday, the large metal receptacles for that are placed in different areas around Marion County will disappear until June.
The Marion County Solid Waste Authority is temporarily halting recycling operations, in order to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“We’re going to move all of our bins, maybe do some maintenance work,” said Jesse L. Corley, vice chair of the board of the Solid Waste Authority. “We’ll empty all the bins, take everything out, and starting June 1, we’re putting everything back.”
The Solid Waste Authority is halting operations because of the potential for the COVID-19 virus to live on materials placed in recycling bins, and treated at the plants. Corley said halting recycling was the safer option for the time being.
“The COVID-19 virus may survive on plastics, cans and cardboard, therefore these measures are needed to limit viral transmission to our recycling sites throughout Marion and Mon counties, our facility, and especially our employees,” states an Authority press release.
When the program is re-started, Corley said the recycling bins could be placed farther apart than before, in order to still keep people safe by following social distancing guidelines.
Corley said the move helps to keep the public safe from contracting the virus while disposing recyclables at one of the Solid Waste Authority’s sites, but also helps keep the employees safe as well.
“We have to take care of our employees and the public,” Corley said. “We’re just following the guidelines.”
From April 27 to June 1, residents won’t be able to place recyclables in Solid Waste Authority bins around the county, but Corley said they can hold on to them until the bins are back in place. He said he is sad to see this action have to be done, because he has seen a lot of residents using the bins over the past several years.
“We really hate to do it because everyone has been recycling, the public has done a great job at it,” Corley said. “But we have got to think about our employees and the public too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.