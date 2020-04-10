MORGANTOWN – We have gone a month now with our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic being the only game in town and it hasn’t been – and isn’t supposed to be – any fun.
Because of it, our focus has been on the big picture … on how it has affected China and Italy and our own country, on the way it has ravaged our most populace city in New York and, of course, on how it has changed our lives in almost every aspect.
The least of that, of course, is in recreation, yet it has been more than a mosquito buzzing around our heads to be trying to deal our way through this without sports, which we think of mostly as baseball, basketball and football … although having the big events like the Masters and the Kentucky Derby out of their traditional spots on the calendar is difficult to swallow.
But as we bemoan losing out on the big events, we sometimes lose sight that at West Virginia University they play what has come to be known as minor sports, minor maybe to outsiders but hardly minor to those involved.
One of these sports is a women’s team at the school, a team that actually has suffered as much as any sport, for it was on the verge of having big things happen. It is the many tentacled sport that doubles as track and field and cross country.
Coach Sean Cleary is a native Canadian who has been at West Virginia going on 30 years next year as a student, a graduate assistant, an assistant and head coach for the last 14 years. He’s experienced it all in his sport, or at least thought he had until this past year.
As cross country dawned last fall, Cleary was bubbling over with optimism.
“First time in a number of years I really believed we had a chance at winning the Big 12,” he said Thursday during a ZOOM conference with the media. “At that point, these girls had been with the program three or four years. Realistically, while I think all teams hope to win and plan to win, I think our sport is a touch different.”
It’s different because it mostly holds true to form.
“There’s not a lot of miracles that happen on race day.”
But WVU was ready to peak last fall and, knowing its history as a strong cross country program, it was a legitimate contender.
“We came within probably five seconds of winning the Big 12 cross country meet,” he said. “If they took it four or five seconds from the finish line we probably would have won it.”
The final standings showed them third behind Oklahoma State and Texas.
“All in all, we lost in the last seconds but it was a tremendous step forward for our program,” he said. “These kids were brought in three or four years ago into a tradition where they expected to be at nationals. They got close. I walked away from that meet and it was one of the very, very best seasons the program ever had, regardless of winning or not winning.”
Winter came and they held the indoor season and, as March dawned, they were ready to move into the outdoor season when the world stopped spinning.
“When we found this out, I’ll tell you, it was something else,” Cleary said. “We were reading about the pandemic, talked to a lot of coaches across the spectrum. Once the NBA went down, it was a trickle down affect.”
The day came when it reached women’s track and field.
“I will say this, the day after they canceled things we called a team meeting and I couldn’t have been prouder,” Cleary said. “The room was sad, it was frustrated, it was angry … ultimately those student athletes understood the magnitude of what we were experiencing and quite honestly I haven’t heard any real whining.
“They are a pretty special group and understand the world’s health is at stake here.”
With the season canceled, with school shut down, players scattered. In football and basketball they head home, but with a track team that draws heavily on Canadians, Australians, Jamaicans as well as a healthy dose of local West Virginia talent, it has presented a complicated logistics and communication issue.
Cleary and his assistants are staying in touch, as are the school’s other coaches, but track is so spread out, the events so different – think of running a mile and pole vaulting, for example – and you understand the situation.
“Within our sport, you have event groups,” Cleary said. “My assistant coaches coach their groups daily. I would say the communication with the staff and athletes is daily. At the very most doesn’t go more than two days without chatting at least a few words.
“Everyone is concerned about how they are going to deal with online classes. Some are made for it, with others it’s terrible. The fact that the whole world is doing it makes it a little bit easier,” he said.
“They are trying to stay motivated, especially in school. In another month they can reset, thinking this is supposed to be our summer and now we can start to think about life a little differently.”
Again, off season programs differ greatly from sprinters to discus throwers, from steeplechase runners to long jumpers.
“Our conditioning phase is specific for that sport. A stereotype of a thrower [discus, shot put, javelin] is they are usually alone, out in a field throwing,” Cleary said. “They many times throw at track meets outside the stadium and are used to the isolation and being alone.
“The toughest events for being specific and technical might be the jumps and the pole vault. We have very strong jumpers and are strong in the pole vault.”
The problem is the coaches can’t take the pole vaulters out and work with them now, so how do they stay in shape.
“For them, they found running,” he said. “I live by the rail trail. That has exploded in the last few weeks. Obviously we are preaching the ladies go out in tiny little groups, go solo, go with one friend or run single file. Do things according to the social distancing. I think it makes it a little bit easier.”
In a way social distancing plays into the sport.
“They’ve kind of trained their whole lives to be individuals. At this point it’s up to them to move forward and when everyone gets the green light be in respectable shape to get back to work,” Cleary said, adding he has “full faith” they will be ready whenever the sport resumes.
