COVID-19 cases jump by almost 20 in one day

CHARLESTON – State health officials said Tuesday there are now 162 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in West Virginia, up almost 20 from Monday’s official report of 145 cases.
A total of 17 new cases were reported Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Marion County did not see an increase in the number of cases here Tuesday as it holds steady at five cases. Harrison County has 11 and Monongalia County has 31.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn, provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting.
As of March 31, 2020, 4,143 West Virginia residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive, 3,981 negative and one death, which was an 88-year-old Marion County woman.
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those who tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
For the most up to date information, visit coronavirus.wv.gov or cdc.gov/COVID19.
