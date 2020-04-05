COVID-19 cases jump to 324

CHARLESTON – State health officials report Sunday that a third person has died from the coronavirus COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed Sunday that a 76-year-old man with underlying health conditions from Monongalia County is the state's third death. DHHR would not give full details of the man's case, only saying he was "associated with Sundale Long Term Care," a Morgantown-area nursing home facility.
On Sunday morning, DHHR reported 42 new cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, making the total positive case count 324 in West Virginia. There are now 14 cases in Marion County, 24 cases in Harrison County and 49 in Monongalia County.
As of April 5, at 10 a.m., 8,838 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 324 positive, 8,514 negative and three deaths.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
As case monitoring continues at the local health department level, it may prove that individuals tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
A new dashboard is available at coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.