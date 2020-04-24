COVID-19 cases pass 1,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — State health care officials report there are now 1,010 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in West Virginia along with 32 deaths from the virus.
Officials from the Department of Health and Human Resources gave no details about the 32nd death in its 5 p.m. on April 24. The state has received 32,419 laboratory results for COVID-19, among those 31,409 were found to be negative for the virus.
On Thursday, a correctional officer at the South Central Regional Jail tested positive for COVID-19. The officer, whose name was not disclosed, began a self-quarantine on April 15. Friday, DHHR said this officer is the only case among any W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff or inmates.
The officer, who remains in good condition, had been wearing a mask throughout his shifts since March 27. He has quarantined himself at home since April 15 when his wife, who works at a long-term care facility, alerted him that she may have been exposed to the virus. She, too, has tested positive but is also recovering and in good condition.
The Bureau for Public Health at the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources, which is leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has concluded that no further action at the facility is required as a result of the officer’s responsible actions.
Friday’s numbers are considered official statistics that are reported to the state, which in turn, reports to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (116), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (147), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (36), Wyoming (1).As case monitoring continues at local health departments, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
A dashboard is available at coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
