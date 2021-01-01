CHARLESTON — An 87-year-old Marion County woman is one of 23 COVID-19 deaths reported on New Year's Day by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state's COVID-19 death toll increased on Friday to 1,361.
“To all who are grieving today: please know the sadness from the loss of your loved one is shared by your fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We must continue to support each other and work together as we face the months to come.”
The latest COVID-19 death in Marion County is the 14th local person to die from the virus, according to data from DHHR, since the virus spread to the Mountain State last spring. Since the state began tracking COVID-19 data last March, there have been 33 COVID-19 deaths in Harrison County and 31 in Monongalia County, which at one point, was singled out as a COVID-19 hotspot for West Virginia, however, the state stopped using that terminology to describe areas where COVID-19 cases were spiking.
In December, the state’s death toll started at 758 deaths on Dec. 1 and jumped 76.5% to reach the 1,338 deaths. Harrison County started December with 1,463 COVID-19 cases, which jumped 101.5% to end the month at 2,949 cases. According to DHHR’s 7-day trend data, Harrison County has 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In Marion County, December began with 927 cases and jumped 96.9% to end the month with 1,826 cases of COVID-19. Based on DHHR’s 7-day trend data, Marion County has 158 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Monongalia County started Dec. 1 with 3,373 cases, which jumped 56.6% percent ending December with 5,284 cases. According to the DHHR 7-day trend data, Mon County currently has 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Other deaths reported by DHHR include, an 81-year old woman from Mineral County, an 85-year old woman from Boone County, a 78-year old man from Hampshire County, a 79-year old man from Kanawha County, an 83-year old woman from Mineral County, an 82-year old man from Mineral County, a 48-year old man from Preston County, a 77-year old man from Hampshire County, an 82-year old woman from Logan County, a 75-year old woman from Mineral County, a 92-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 72-year old man from Summers County, a 68-year old woman from Wood County, an 84-year old woman from Hancock County, a 56-year old man from Hampshire County, a 59-year old man from Wood County, an 82-year old man from Wayne County, an 81-year old man from Brooke County, a 77-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 72-year old man from Wayne County, a 64-year old woman from Kanawha County, and an 86-year old woman from Hardy County.
Cases per county: Barbour (792), Berkeley (6,391), Boone (1,087), Braxton (309), Brooke (1,427), Cabell (5,373), Calhoun (135), Clay (263), Doddridge (257), Fayette (1,784), Gilmer (413), Grant (776), Greenbrier (1,521), Hampshire (1,015), Hancock (1,922), Hardy (799), Harrison (3,042), Jackson (1,191), Jefferson (2,423), Kanawha (8,766), Lewis (557), Lincoln (784), Logan (1,693), Marion (1,909), Marshall (2,139), Mason (1,059), McDowell (992), Mercer (2,885), Mineral (2,122), Mingo (1,458), Monongalia (5,427), Monroe (662), Morgan (657), Nicholas (707), Ohio (2,543), Pendleton (313), Pleasants (574), Pocahontas (360), Preston (1,691), Putnam (3,041), Raleigh (2,761), Randolph (1,205), Ritchie (358), Roane (312), Summers (460), Taylor (702), Tucker (338), Tyler (373), Upshur (964), Wayne (1,742), Webster (156), Wetzel (716), Wirt (229), Wood (5,038), Wyoming (1,207).
State officials said there may still be delays in reporting COVID-19 information from local health departments to DHHR.
