CHARLESTON — In the 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday’s official COVID-19 report, state health officials said 42 new deaths occurred in West Virginia for a total 1,171 deaths from the virus.
Included in the report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are the deaths of nine Monongalia County resident and one resident from Harrison County. Since Dec. 15, the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased 48.6% in West Viriginia.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect our residents.”
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Monongalia County, a 100-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Preston County, a 48-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 94-year old male from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, and an 82-year old female from Mineral County.
Cases per county, as reported by DHHR. Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).
DHHR reported 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in the same timeframe between Monday and Tuesday. The state also has a daily positivity rate of 10.25%.
From Dec. 15 through Dec. 22, the number of new cases have increased from 2,076 to 2,478 in Harrison County and from 1,286 to 1,510 in Marion County, while, in Monongalia County, the number of new cases jumped from 4,256 to 4,778.
