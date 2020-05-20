COVID-19 deaths climbs to 69

CHARLESTON — A 75-year-old man from Kanawha County is the 69th West Virginia resident to die from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 5 p.m., on May 20, there have been 81,343 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,567 positive, 79,776 negative and 69 deaths. Marion County now has 47 cases, up from the 45 cases that had held steady for more than 15 days.
DHHR considers these numbers to be official and as such, are then reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (245), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (47), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (10), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).
As case monitoring continues at local health departments, officials have found those residents tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Roane counties in this report.
Visit the dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.