COVID-19 deaths now at 84 in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — State health officials report that a total of 84 West Virginia residents have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The most recent deaths are a 75-year old man from Berkeley County and an 84-year old woman from Pendleton County.
“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to take every precaution to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on June 6, there have been 110,609 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,136 total cases and 84 deaths.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (329/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (34/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (233/3), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (30/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (127/13), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (38/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (2/0).
As case monitoring continues at the local health departments, it has often found that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mason County in this report.As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Harrison, McDowell and Ohio counties, with support from local health departments and community partners.
The two-day testing resulted in 999 individuals tested in Harrison County; 96 in McDowell County; and 553 in Ohio County. These are considered preliminary numbers.
