COVID-19 forces admissions change for fall semester

FAIRMONT — The coronavirus COVID-19 has caused schools nationwide to close, which limits their abilities to offer high school students with the opportunity to take the SAT or ACT.
Because these tests are normally attached to college applications but are not being offered currently, Fairmont State University is easing its admission requirements for this coming fall semester by waiving the SAT and ACT requirement.
“One area that I felt we could perhaps relieve some of that stress is in the area of admission requirements,” said Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University. “That’s something we can control and something we felt honor-bound to consider.”
According to Martin, the university has made several changes in policy due to the onset of coronavirus, and this temporary change is one of many. She said the change is temporary and applies only to the fall semester.
“This action will help our students from West Virginia and from throughout the United States keep their dream of college alive,” Martin said. “Fairmont State’s changes do not lower the admission bar, but rather the intent is to remove potential barriers from students who wish to enroll.”
Prospective students can apply for the fall semester until Aug. 1, but the university is going a step further to give students flexibility who cannot get their official transcripts by Aug. 1. Martin said that with all the stress high school seniors are going through right now, she didn’t want them to also have to worry about testing for college.
“As a first-generation college student myself, I know the sacrifices that we make to get to college,” Martin said. “We plan for it, we save for it, we study hard for it to make sure we can go to college. I felt very strongly that their inability to sit down to take the SAT or ACT should not keep them from realizing their lifelong dream.”
Martin said that in no way does this change overhaul the entire admissions process, but is just a way to make Fairmont State more accessible in this difficult time.
“For many of our students, especially those who are first-generation, going to college is transformational for not only themselves, but to their families,” Martin said. “We are keeping our word to West Virginians and to all who seek higher education, and we are hoping this will ease the stress, and in the end, be able to call Fairmont State University home.”
The university is also working individually with students who have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid to adjust financial aid packages if a student’s family’s financial circumstances have suddenly changed.
“This pandemic is an unprecedented event in all of our lives. But Fairmont State is rising to the challenge,” Martin said. “We’re doing all we can to assist our students, our community, and our state during this crisis, because we’re all in this together. We must, and will, continue to educate the work-force for the next generation.”
