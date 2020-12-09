CHARLESTON — The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 901 West Virginia residents, according to the daily update from the state's Department of Health and Human Resources.
Among the dead reported in the Dec. 9 report are six residents of Mineral County, four residents from both Berkeley and Mercer counties, three residents of Ohio and Wood counties and two residents of Kanawha and Putnam counties. Gilmer, Hancock, Hardy, Marshall, Ritchie, Wayne and Wyoming counties each reported one COVID-19.
“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of Dec. 9, DHHR reports there have been 1,250,368 total confirmed lab results received for COVID-19, with 58,462 total cases and 901 deaths.
A look inside the data shows the Mountain State saw 1,402 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday's report and the state currently is experiencing a daily positivity rate of 6.59%. DHHR reports there are 650 COVID-19 patients in West Virginia hospitals and another 180 in the intensive care unit. DHHR also said 77 West Virginia residents are currently on a ventilator.
Since Dec. 1, the number of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia has risen from 758 to 901, which is an 18 % increase.
Also this month, Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties continue to experience spikes in their COVID-19 numbers. Harrison County currently has 951 active COVID-19 cases and has a 6.25% daily positivity rate. Marion County currently has 540 active COVID-19 cases and a 3.97% daily positivity rate. Mon County currently has 1,142 COVID-19 cases and a daily positivity rate of 4.6%
Harrison County reported 1,463 total cases on Dec. 1, which has since spiked to 1,794. Marion County reported 927 cases in the same period and now had 1,127 total cases. Mon County recorded 3,373 total cases on Dec. 1 and now has 3,796. The total number of cases includes each positive test result for COVID-19 that has been recorded since officials began tracking the COVID-19 data in March and includes residents who have healed either through treatment or self-quarantine.
Cases per county: Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248), Wyoming (907).
