MORGANTOWN — WVU Coach Bob Huggins got together with the media on Thursday afternoon for the first time since COVID-19 testing forced three of his games to be postponed after Andrew Jones of Texas nailed a 3 just before the final buzzer to beat West Virginia, 72-70, on January 9.
That’s a lot of down time.
A lot of time to think, to make plans, to get ready for what lies ahead in a season that suddenly has lost its direction.
It’s a lot of time to look for answers.
The problem is, Huggins admits he doesn’t have any answers.
Here is how his answers began to the first four questions of the day:
1. “I don’t know.”
2. “I don’t know that, either.”
3. “I don’t know how to answer that, either.:
4. “That’s not necessarily true, either.”
The fact of the matter is dealing with COVID-19 is like walking blindfolded across a field filled with landmines and deep, dark holes.
The facts are that a lot of players were involved in either failed tests of contact tracing, which forced a quarantine. It’s been almost two full weeks and games against Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State were postponed, which has led to a situation no coach really would want to face.
If the team passes COVID protocols as there are more test results to be checked out, WVU should return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kansas State in a game scheduled to be shown on ESPN2. The Mountaineers are looking for their 10th win against four losses.
But what lies ahead is a torture test from February 13-20;
Feb. 13: Oklahoma at home
Feb. 15: at No. 2 Baylor
Feb. 18: No. 2 Baylor at home
Feb. 20: at No. 5 Texas
You read that right, back-to-back games with Baylor followed by No. 5 Texas. That three Top 5 opponents in five days.
How do you handle something like that?
“When I was a kid, they used to ask me, ‘You’re not afraid of very much, are you?’ I said, ‘I’m afraid of ghosts’ They’d ask why I was afraid of ghosts and I’d tell them “I can’t see ‘em. I can’t hit anything I can’t see.’
“Well, that’s how I feel right now. I don’t know anything about this. I can’t see this. Nobody knows what the cure is. You just got to let it play out. That scares me. It scares me that they don’t really have a schedule.
“We got that three games in five days. What do we got after that? I don’t know. I don’t think they know. I’m sure it’s because they don’t know who’s going to be laid up next, which team is not going to be able to play. Those are the things that scare me.”
Baylor? Twice in three days?
“I’m not afraid of playing Baylor two times in five games. I’m not afraid to play Texas at Texas ... but I’m afraid of the unknown because I don’t know how to prepare for the unknown. I don’t know how to fight the unknown.”
And there really isn’t anywhere to turn for advice, Huggins said.
For example, Jay Wright is a friend and his Villanova team went through a COVID-19 interruption. Could he ask him about it?
“I don’t know how many positives they had. I don’t what their protocol was to come back. Everybody is looking for a ‘here’s what it is’ and there is no ‘here is what it is.’ Without question, it’s uncharted waters. If you Google whatever — the mumps — you’re going to get how many different doctors saying how many different things that you should do during your recovery.
“What do you do? How do you attack it? What do you take? This isn’t something that’s been going on. Mumps have been going on since back as far as I can remember .... to make it even worse, you throw in another strand.
“One of my coaching buddies had the COVID. They said he couldn’t get it together. He got the other strand. He said it was twice as bad as the first one. I don’t know. Like I said, we’re just trying to navigate our way through the best we can.”
He doesn’t know who will be available on his team. He doesn’t know who will be available for the opponents.
Could there be a benefit from the break, fresh legs for the stretch run?
How could you know?
“Fresh legs? I don’t know,” he said. “I would think with a lot of them all the time they had off; I wouldn’t think they’d have fresh legs. I think that’s going to take a while.”
And so it goes in a year unlike any other, a year with an NCAA Tournament awaiting them unlike any they ever imagined, the entire tournament in a bubble in and around Indianapolis, where the teams that reach the finals will be stuck in a hotel and at the arena for three weeks.
Better than going home, though.
