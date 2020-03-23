FAIRMONT — At around noon Saturday, West Virginia Delegates and Senators received word from Gov. Jim Justice that he would make an announcement concerning the COVID-19 pandemic that evening.
It was the same time the public found out about the broadcast, which led many West Virginians to think the announcement would surround strict orders for the public to stay inside, to stop community spread of coronavirus. However, the news the governor discussed was no news at all. Left in his wake were thousands of upset residents who are already tense and in a state of panic.
“The governor assured us he wouldn’t hold another press conference unless there was a major update on coronavirus,” said Del. Michael Angelucci, (D-Marion). “People started stocking up on supplies, filling up vehicles, then we found out at his press conference that it was basically the same thing he said Friday.”
Justice announced in the 7 p.m. broadcast that West Virginia has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which is significantly less than the amount in states like New York and California. He also said that West Virginians should do their best to stay indoors, and businesses should remain closed to stop the spread of coronavirus. As of Sunday night, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rose to 16.
Clay Marsh, executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, also spoke in the conference, and shared information about COVID-19 and how West Virginians can avoid contracting the virus.
“At the 7 o’clock press conference it was just basically ‘Continue the social distancing and wash your hands,’” said Del. Mike Caputo, (D-Marion). “When it came on, my phone rang off the hook in I don’t want to say utter disappointment, but he created a panic, in my opinion.”
Angelucci and Caputo said the announcement of the conference sparked fear in citizens, who thought the announcement was to center around essentially closing the state. He said he received multiple calls from people, and many went to stores to purchase supplies for the expected shutdown.
“For an entire day we saw the public panicked,” Angelucci said. “All the governor did was instill panic and fear in West Virginians.”
Caputo agreed, and said he believes the conference was unnecessary seeing that there was no new information shared.
“I don’t want to begrudge him for urging us to remain cautious and vigilant,” Caputo said. “I think he needs to be very careful. He surrounds himself with experts and very smart people, he needs to be very careful not to create more panic.”
Caputo said the sequence of events, from Justice saying he would not hold a press conference over the weekend without providing significant information, to his midday announcement of a prime time conference was not the wisest move.
“I just think it was a bad decision to announce a press conference, and then have one with almost nothing to report,” Caputo said. “The people who were calling me, they had assumed everything from total shut down of businesses to martial law. I said ‘I am just as anxious to watch this press conference as you are.’”
Angelucci said the lack of new information seemed to have frustrated many, and upcoming conferences presenting new information may be ignored because of this weekend’s scenario.
“What my concern is is now that the governor called this special press conference and offered no additional information. Next time an emergency should arrive the public is not going to feel as urgent to watch or tune in,” Angelucci said. “What we saw yesterday was a lack of leadership.”
West Virginians took to social media in droves Saturday and Sunday basically skewering Justice over his non-news conference. On Sunday, in an attempt to squelch the negative comments, Justice issued a statement.
“Opinions for political gain, without medical facts, can be dangerous to all of us. As you saw during my address last night, I am trying with all in me to allow our state to be successful in defeating this disease,” Justice wrote.
“I am relying on our medical community, as well as the federal government, to give me the recommendations as to whether we should take more stringent action. They have not given those recommendations to me at this time. However, we will be working into the hours of the night tonight, monitoring every single aspect of this, which may very well lead us to take more aggressive measures.”
He has scheduled his next press briefing for 11 a.m. today.
