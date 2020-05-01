FAIRMONT — Democratic members of the West Virginia House of Delegates sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice expressing their dismay about his plans for reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Delegate Mike Caputo, D-Marion, Justice devised the plan for reopening without any input from Democrats.
“We get a lot of questions from our constituents, that’s why we wrote the letter,” Caputo said. “We’re trying to get answers and the reason we don’t know the answers is because when they had the meeting to put all this together, the Democrats were not invited to the meeting.”
Some questions posed in the letter concern the approach to reopening the state, if it will be a “one size fits all” approach, if there will be any public health requirements imposed on individuals, how individuals who have lost their jobs can obtain health insurance, and the potential for a second spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Caputo said these are questions posed by local constituents since Justice announced the reopening.
“We just want answers to those questions so we can relay that on to the folks who are asking us,” Caputo said.
Delegate Linda Longstreth, D-Marion, said one of her concerns, as well as one she has heard from constituents, is with people who are still apprehensive about going back to work in the coming month.
“Some who are like 55 and older are saying ‘I’m still working but I’m afraid to go back to work,’” Longstreth said. “I think the biggest issue is ‘What if I can’t go back to work right now — What if I’m afraid to go back to work now?’
“People are worried about losing their job, and I would be too.”
Delegate Michael Angelucci, D-Marion, said one of his concerns was how the governor’s plan would be put into place in each individual county throughout West Virginia, considering some counties have been deemed COVID-19 hot spots, while others have very few, if any cases.
“We certainly want to see the state opening as soon as possible, but we want to make sure it’s done so in a safe and effective manner,” Angelucci said. “Our biggest concern was that we have hot spots throughout the state... We want to ensure that it’s not a statewide plan, but that we can regionalize these plans to ensure that where people living in these hot spots are safe.”
Angelucci also said that the minority party members had not been given the opportunity to be a part of the planning for the reopening, and therefore could not obtain any answers for the constituents’ questions.
“What has been most disappointing for us legislators is that we have been kept out of the loop as far as the reopening plans,” Angelucci said. “That was the point of the letter, was to tell the governor, ‘You need to communicate with the legislators, and with the community as far as how you’re going to implement this plan at a detailed level.’”
Longstreth said she hopes the letter allows the members of the minority to take part in forthcoming conversations.
“We have some questions, and we would like to be part of the solution in some way if we can,” Longstreth said. “We want to know what’s going on, and hopefully pass that on to our constituents so they can stay safe.”
Caputo said he will gladly relay any answers he receives from the state’s leadership to constituents if their questions are answered. However, he also said he would have liked for someone in the minority party to have been part of the meetings, because reopening the state should not be a partisan issue.
“We just thought it would have been appropriate at least if we could have sent some folks to the table from our side of the aisle who had the expertise and the knowledge to be a part of that process,” Caputo said. “So we’re passing on questions to the governor and his staff, because those are questions we’re getting from the public, and obviously can’t answer them because we were not part of that decision.”
