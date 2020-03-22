DHHR issues correction on coronavirus case

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources late Saturday confirmed four new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total positive case count to 12. New cases were identified in Putnam, Marshall, and Mercer counties.
The state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Jefferson County, one individual from Jackson County, one individual from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, one from Monongalia County, one from Putnam County and two individuals from Tucker County. All cases are travel related.
As of March 21 at 6 p.m., 397 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 12 positive, 385 negative and 1 test pending at the state lab. These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.
For the most up to date information, visit coronavirus.wv.gov or cdc.gov/COVID19.
