RACHEL — In his 41 years as the school’s director of security, Sheldon Tennant has witnessed every graduation ceremony in the history of North Marion High. Tennant, 77, has performed his duties at every commencement ceremony since the school’s inaugural 1979-1980 academic year.
“The Class of 2020 is a good bunch of students. To have their senior year end so suddenly is something nobody imagined. I really feel bad for them,” Tennant said.
On what would have been the last day of school year 2019-2020, Tennant cut a near-solitary figure on a North Marion campus long closed because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
He walked the exterior of the school and along its entranceway, patiently stooping to straighten individual signs, to make sure each one of them, more than 180 by Tennant’s count, was standing proudly, like a Husky.
“It’s too bad what happened with the Class of 2020, but this gesture of recognizing the kids individually for their graduation is a good idea,” Tennant said, nodding toward the signs that now line the main drive to the school. “Yes, these students deserve this recognition.”
Every student who is part of the Marion County Class of 2020 and graduating from one of the county’s three high schools is now depicted by his or her own yard sign.
Fairmont Senior’s Class of 2020 signs line Oakwood Road in front of the school. East Fairmont’s senior signs are visible coming and going along the Gateway Connector.
After Memorial Day, the signs will be gathered up and stored until the evening of Marion County graduation ceremonies. At that time, the signs will be relocated to their respective commencement site.
Each student will receive their sign as a souvenir after the ceremonies.
The signs are a joint production of the Marion County Board of Education and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
“We decided to honor every senior in the county with a sign with their senior picture and their name. The seniors basically lost their last semester, so we created a program for businesses and organizations and parents to donate to help pay for the signs,” said Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Natalie Summers, class advisor at Fairmont Senior High, said the signs are an excellent way for a community to recognize its graduates during a time of social distancing.
“We just wanted a way to remember the kids, so the Chamber decided to jump on it,” said Summers.
The signs, printed by Fast Signs in Middletown Commons, are 24 inches tall and 18 inches wide, about the size of the average political yard sign so prevalent right now.
“We were honored to take on this project,” said Lance Puccio, Fast Signs owner. “We can’t forget about this senior class that’s worked so hard and been so dedicated during their studies.”
“We were very excited about the amount of support this project has received,” said Shaw. “Immediately, we got a ton of support. We raised enough money to pay for more than 600 signs. Every graduate has a sign. It’s a unique way to honor them in a year when they’ve lost so much.”
Shaw said Chamber Board Chairman Jonathan Boord and member Nick Fantasia were particularly instrumental in the effort. Chamber representatives also distributed the signs to the schools and helped place them.
“It’s been very well-received,” Shaw said. “We hope by leaving them up through the holiday weekend grandparents and relatives and whomever happens to be here visiting will be able to walk through the campuses or drive up the Connector to see the students’ signs.”
Fantasia said the effort he helped lead was the idea of students’ parents.
“About a month ago, we had some parents approach us that other communities were doing senior recognition,” Fantasia said. “We had donations of about $8,000 to pay for the signs.”
Reporter Eddie Trizzino contributed to this report.
