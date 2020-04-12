Experts in West Virginia predict trend of nationwide surge in domestic violence cases is going to get worse before it gets better.

FAIRMONT — It has been a busy couple of weeks for HOPE Inc. executive director Michele McCord.
According to McCord, the project she runs — a non-profit United Way agency that serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in five West Virginia counties (Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer and Lewis Counties) — will often fluctuate between periods with little activity and periods featuring large spurts of calls and cases coming their way.
It’s an occurrence she’s become quite accustomed to dealing with during her years in charge of the agency, so she wasn’t exactly surprised at the latest round of activity that has hit during the last month. But what does alarm her about it is the timing, as it has happened to coincide with the stay-at-home order issued by West Virginia state governor Jim Justice to combat the COVID-19 outbreak beginning on March 24th.
There’s no specific metric that tells McCord whether these victims that are requesting shelter and other assistance are doing so because their abuse directly relates to being stuck at home due to COVID-19 — and the reason why a victim now feels unsafe isn’t often on the forefront of things to chat about when calling for help — but the rise correlating with and getting worse during the current pandemic is concerning, to say the least.
“Home is not always the safest place for people. I’ve been thinking about this all day, and it’s really hard to say whether the shelter requests we’re receiving are directly related to people having to be at home because of COVID-19 or if we would have had these requests anyway. The first week, we didn’t really have a lot of calls and things were quiet, which I thought was odd — that was right after mid-March, that first week when things started to shut down,” she said.
“I want to say last Monday or two Mondays ago, it’s so hard to remember, things seem to go at a different pace now. But everything started to pick up again, and now we get shelter requests very frequently...we’ve had frequent shelter requests, sometimes multiple requests at a time.”
She’s not alone in her alarm, either — police departments and domestic violence shelters across the US are reporting an uptick in reports of domestic violence in the direct weeks following the outbreak of the pandemic and the issuing of social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders that have forced millions out of the workplace and confined them to their residences for the majority of the time.
Last week, NBC News reached out to police departments across the country to get a nationwide feel for how COVID-19 has affected domestic violence reports, and the response was quite alarming. Of 22 law enforcement agencies in cities and metropolitan areas that responded, 18 had seen rises in domestic violence calls. Houston (TX) police reported a 20 percent rise in those calls compared to February, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg (NC) police reported an 18 percent rise.
This development doesn’t come as a surprise to many experts in the field pertaining to domestic violence, who have been sounding alarms since the beginning of the pandemic that such an occurrence was possible.
“It really is a serious problem and we don’t pay as much attention to it as we should. This is not an uncommon crime, and it happens more than we like to think about. A lot of these crimes are underreported...but they happen, and they happen a lot,” said Henry Brownstein, a WVU research professor of sociology who has authored several books and journal articles on crime and violence.
“Now you have a situation where people aren’t allowed on the streets, and if they’re not going out and they’re staying at home, that’s where these events happen. And if you take somebody who is being abused and tell them they have to stay in their house all the time with the person abusing them, what do you think is going to happen? There are a lot of frustrations right now.”
His fellow WVU sociology professor James Nolan, who formerly worked for the FBI as a unit chief in the Crime Analysis, Research, and Development Unit, also demonstrates a tie between rapid social change such as what is currently being experienced with an increase in suicide, and that is also happening in places ahead of West Virginia on the COVID-19 timeline.
He believes that suggests that other domestic issues such as violence and abuse may spike even more so with the current social change, which may also contribute to an increase in suicide nationwide.
“The crime trends are changing, and probably for a number of reasons. Historically, this has been the case, over periods of rapid social change like what is happening here, these are times where suicide rates go up. One of the books often cited in sociology is Emile Durkeim’s Suicide...one thing he noticed is that places with high suicide rates were places that were over-or-under regulated. These are periods where people are uncertain...what I’ve found is that in places where the virus is are ahead of us is that suicide rates have been going up,” he said.
You may have also heard before that domestic violence tends to increase over the holiday season — that claim has largely been debunked as a myth, according to various sources inside the industry. Stephanie Love-Patterson, executive director of Connections for Abused Women and their Children in Chicago, said you’ll often actually see shelters in the area empty out more closer to the holidays, despite threats from abusers at home.
“The media and Hallmark send the message that all families are happy families, and this is a joyous occasion for everyone. Oftentimes, survivors are just trying to make things work for the holidays, regardless of the cost...no one wants to spend their Christmas in a shelter.”
The problem with that during a situation such as a lengthy pandemic outbreak is that victims will be stuck inside with their abusers for a much longer period of time, with many unsure if typical conventions such as courts, police, and shelters are operating normally while society is shuttered. On top of that are the added mental stressors brought on by many being unemployed or working from home, financial insecurity brought about by the pandemic, and having to withdraw from normal life.
“If you are in this situation [for some people], being home together is not going to be a good idea. Especially when people are worried about bills and jobs, and being anxious and stressed about the virus itself...all of that fully adds a whole additional layer of stress to the situation,” McCord said.
“I think that as time goes on, the longer we’re under these stay-at-home orders, the worse it’s going to get. A lot of times we see this during the holidays, we see the victims trying to keep it together for the sake of the family, and the sake of the children, during the holidays and the school breaks sometimes. But as time goes on, at some point it’s just not going to be possible or be safe for them anymore...these people just can’t stay — there’s only so much they can take,” McCord said.
McCord wants to make it widely-known that while some practices have been altered and certain things may be different, her shelter is still operating and providing assistance in all five counties it serves, and that victims can still reach out to shelters, police, and the courts when needed during these trying times.
“I think we need to let people know for sure that the programs are still in place and open, that we are still an essential service. People don’t always realize we are still open, but hey, we are. If we provide services they may not be the same way, but they’re still available. If it’s an emergency, they should still be calling the police, especially if they are in immediate danger,” she said.
“With the courthouses being closed to some degree I think people may be concerned about trying to file for protective orders or personal safety orders, and they need to know they are still available. Again that process looks a little bit different, but they’re definitely still available, and if they feel like they need one of those they can reach out to us...or to call law enforcement.”
Both McCord and Nolan also emphasized just how important it is to continue to reach out and check up on individuals or groups you are concerned are at risk of domestic abuse as best as possible while maintaining social distancing.
It can often be friends and family that first notice signs of abuse and can help victims break the cycle and get away from their abuser — and with the government encouraging isolation and staying at home during the pandemic, that makes it much easier for abusers to control their victims and keep them sheltered from others.
“I think that is very, very important, to keep checking on people during this time. If they’re being isolated in their homes anyways on a regular basis, this is an even better way [for an abuser] to do that, basically. They need to keep checking on them, and maybe come up with a plan...and we can help people set those up,” McCord said.
“It’s sort of reliant on people to be in touch with other people as much as they can, whether it be telephone calls or for a lot of people using social media, to try and stay in touch. There may be family members you can approach. That sort of thing, just developing social bonds,” Nolan said.