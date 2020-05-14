FAIRMONT — While city government employees have been considered essential workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, offices have been forced to rearrange hours and facilities to comply with social distancing guidelines.
At Wednesday’s meeting of Fairmont City Council, City Manager Valerie Means said the city offices had been closed to walk-in traffic since the stay-home order took effect in West Virginia.
“City administrative offices, we have been closed I want to say, since March 19 or 20,” Means said. “I first of all want to thank all of the citizens for being very patient with us and utilizing other means to get work done that they need.”
Means said in the virtual meeting the city has been receiving guidance from state administrators on how to reopen facilities and offices, which she and other staff members will be implementing in the coming weeks.
“I am finalizing plans to begin to open city offices on a modified schedule,” Means said. “Hopefully if all goes well, with everything that we’re trying to do and everything the governor is trying to do for the state in the next several weeks, the plan would be to open full-time with no appointments necessary by June 1.”
According to Means, walk-in traffic will be permitted in city offices concerning code and permits and finance, beginning Monday, May 18. However, the facilities of the city parks will remain closed as she finalizes a safe plan for reopening.
“To this date, we still do not have full guidance on fully opening up our parks,” Means said. “I’m still working with Lloyd White, our health department director, to get guidance on that. As soon as I have information on the parks, we will make sure we get that done as well.”
Means also said the city has been keeping track of revenues during the pandemic, seeing that there could be less coming in by way of taxes due to the circumstances.
“A lot of our revenues come in quarterly,” Means said. “Of course we’re constantly watching cash flow to make sure that things are fine; as of right now, things are looking OK.”
Although the Business and Occupation tax, for example, will likely bring in less revenue this quarter, Means said she was surprised when taxes remained steady in the last fiscal quarter. She said it could be because other taxes and revenue streams are supplementing the fall of others, which could show again in this quarter.
“Our last quarter, we were pleasantly surprised that we did not have a decrease,” Means said. “We don’t know how it’s going to impact us because where you have some categories, say B&O, are going to be reduced, there are other categories that are going up.”
Also at the meeting, several members of city council commended the city’s essential employees who continue to work through the pandemic. Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield also read a note from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, which held a virtual candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Wednesday for law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
“As I’m sure I speak for all of council... I just want to take a moment to speak out on honoring those folks,” Merrifield said. “Without them, we would be in a heck of a fix.”
