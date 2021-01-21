FAIRMONT — WVU Medicine will be adding 65 new staff positions at its Fairmont Medical Center campus along with enough beds to house 42 patients due to the strain COVID-19 has placed on health care in North Central West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice announced in his Thursday COVID briefing that Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties have the three highest COVID infection rates in the state and are the basis for upgrading the local hospital’s bed capacity.
“This required us to act now and be prepared in regard to our hospitalization rates. The COVID surge is exceeding in-patient capacity at WVU Hospital and the United Hospital Center in Clarksburg,” Justice said. “Many individuals are delaying care because there are no beds available there.”
Justice’s announcement came on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID case being diagnosed in the U.S. in Washington state. It also came on the day Justice read the names of 35 West Virginians who had died since Wednesday’s COVID briefing. A total of 1,849 West Virginians have died from the coronavirus.
On March 13, 2020, Justice and WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright made a joint announcement in Fairmont about a plan to save the old Fairmont Regional Medical Center, which closed last March. That same day, Justice said that WVU would open within 60 days so the local hospital could be used as a COVID surge site. Justice said that day is finally here.
“Based on these statistics, there is an immediate need to increase bed capacity at the old Fairmont hospital,” Justice said.
Last February, when Alecto Healthcare Services LLC announced it was closing the facility in 60 days, Justice came to Fairmont and met with local officials and hospital staff and pledged to save the hospital from closure.
“We refused to let it die,” he said Thursday. “Just to tell it like it is, if we’d have sit on our hands just a teeny bit longer, this hospital would’ve been mothballed ...We absolutely protected it first and foremost for the people that are working there and the patients that were coming there and the city of Fairmont, and now, the move that we made to make it a COVID hospital is becoming a reality and it’s becoming a reality right now.”
Justice said local hospitals are often the “lifeblood of many communities” and that is the case in Fairmont, he said.
The governor also announced that a new system for COVID vaccine scheduling will be launched at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25. He said the $760,000 system created by a company called EverBridge will allow residents to input all of their contact information, including personal identifying information and the system will alert residents about when and where they can go to get a vaccination.
“The governor directed us to fix this problem and we’re fixing it,” said Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Justice responded by saying the new system will be paid for using funds from the most recent COVID stimulus package passed in late November and he hopes it will be a “one-time expense.”
Justice also said the state simply does not have enough COVID vaccines right now to vaccinate every West Virginian age 65 and above.
“So far, we have vaccinated 37,440 individuals that are in a population of 75 or older and have chosen to have their vaccine. We do not have enough vaccine for all West Virginians that are 65 and above at this time. We just don’t have it.”
Also in his daily briefing, Justice urged West Virginians to support President Joe Biden and said he wants to always be “super respectful of the office of the presidency.” He said he looks forward to working with Biden and becoming friends so, that together, they can improve the lives of West Virginians.
