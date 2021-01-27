FAIRMONT — The Human Rights Commission unofficially welcomed three new members to the organization at its Wednesday virtual meeting.
Though they are not officially members until they are sworn in by Fairmont City Council, Interim Chair Larry Buckland welcomed them to the meeting.
First to be welcomed was Royce Lyden who said she was delighted to be asked to serve on the commission and looks forward to a continued partnership.
“Just excited for the future,” she said.
Next to be welcomed was Miki DeMary-andrew, who like Lyden, said she was excited to be a part of the commission and has been doing a lot of social media related and behind the scenes work over the years.
“I’ve just been seeing a lot of things happening within our community that I feel like the HRC can do so much to change,” she said.
She said change starts with one voice at a time and that there have already been so many voices that have come together. She said she was looking forward to what the commission will accomplish together.
Tiffany Walker Samuels was also welcomed to the commission. She said she truly was honored to be a joining the group. Saying she was not quite sure how she ended up there, she said it was out of what she deemed as necessity.
“I want to do something. I’m always willing to uplift and support our community and we’ve had a difficult year and so this is my effort to do something and help bridge gaps and to help forge relationships,” she said.
John Shabazz came before the commission to talk about a resolution that will come before city council in making Juneteenth officially recognized by the City of Fairmont. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865 in which slavery legally came to an end in the U.S.
In June of 2011 the first Juneteenth in Fairmont was celebrated. Shabazz said it was the first Juneteenth but it was also one of the biggest celebrations. He said about 300 people attended.
“In 2011 we kind of set a precedent because in West Virginia had that time nobody else, certainly in North Central West Virginia, no one had conducted a Juneteenth except for Morgantown,” he said.
However, he said that Morgantown’s celebration didn’t stick and wasn’t thrown consistently. In the first couple of Juneteeth celebrations, Shabazz sent flyers to churches which he said didn’t heavily participate until 2019.
The resolution Shabazz crafted was modeled after a resolution that was sent to Washington, D.C. Shabazz found out in 2018 that Juneteenth was catching on in other cities throughout the state.
The 2020 celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus. He said something remarkable happened and the young people rose up and organized a Juneteenth that was a barbecue in Fairmont.
He said, in Huntington, Juneteenth is a celebrated citywide holiday. He also said he expects Gov. Jim Justice to sign legislation about Juneteenth this year.
The proclamation is expected to go in front of city council in a meeting in February.
Commissioner Jim Nolan also brought before the commission information about an educational campaign relating to the Intersection of Religious and Freedom Rights. He said there was a Fairmont televangelist who made anti-Muslim comments in a broadcast last year. He also said that in the news that 14 states had proposed anti-LGBTQ bills to target trans youth.
“These issues are in front of and they keep coming up. It’s not just the human rights aspect of it, it’s the intersection of religious freedom and human rights,” he said.
Since the last meeting, a group began a discussion of the types of things that can be done in this area. Moving ahead, the group talked about hosting a forum on religion and interfaith dialogue, newspaper articles and a podcast series.
Buckland said the forums provide an opportunity for community education. He said that the potential podcast would get the word out to a younger generation especially because they might not be reading the newspaper.
“Also being able to reach those who are being harmed with this rhetoric and language being put out. So, I’m real excited I definitely want to be involved and I think it’s a great opportunity for us to reach and hopefully invite some healing for those who have been harmed,” said Buckland.
The three new members were appointed to fill vacancies left on the commission last October when then-Chair Brett White and members Gia Deasy and Marianne Moran voluntarily stepped down to encourage community members from underrepresented groups to join the two-year-old commission. Each member who resigned had one year left to their commission terms.
Lyden and Walker Samuels become the commission’s first black members, while DeMary-andrew is the commission’s first Asian-American member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.