FAIRMONT — Students of Fairmont State University will complete this semester virtually, and will not return to campus for classes.
University President Mirta Martin said in a virtual press conference Tuesday that classes will continue to be presented online for the remainder of the semester.
“Fairmont State University will not return to campus on April 24, but rather we will continue to teach out the rest of the semester digitally,” Martin said.
Martin also said that the commencement ceremony will also be hosted virtually, on the scheduled date of May 9. However, the university will also host an in-person ceremony in August, before the start of the next semester, so those who are graduating this spring will be able to have their moment.
“For a university where 61 percent of our students are first-generation, the right of commencement is not just a celebration for one, it is a transformational ceremony for the entire family,” Martin said. “We will tentatively schedule a face-to-face commencement for the Saturday before our students return to campus, and that is Aug. 8.
“We will not allow this pandemic to take away these achievements.”
The virtual commencement will be held through videostreaming and allow guests to log online and watch the proceedings of the ceremony.
“They will be ale to process through the ceremony, and we’ll have the Pomp and Circumstance and the music,” Martin said. “It’s more of a memory. It’s something like a video they can take, but that’s not the same as walking across the stage.”
According to Martin, the suspension of university activities led to establishing a number of changes in Fairmont State’s infrastructure, which were necessary to keep the students served. Martin said the university transitioned all of its professors to teach in an online format, and the university has established off-site tutoring and counseling services, so students can be served while not on campus.
“We wanted to protect our students, our faculty, our staff and the community,” Martin said. “We were talking earlier about the need to continue the rituals so that our mental health is not affected by the isolation.”
Martin said the format of online learning has been working well for the university so far, and the students and faculty are continuing to live campus life as normal as possible.
“It has been nothing short of a miracle,” she said. “We have not had any hiccups, we have dealt with challenges on an individual case by case basis. If a student forgot a text book, we have been mailing text books to students. Some students do not have access to computers, we have mailed to them and loaned them laptops so that they’re able to meet their needs.
Martin also said the university staff has continued to be employed through the pandemic. However, there are several international students on campus who have been unable to return home at this time that are accompanied by Resident Assistants. The international students are receiving meals and mental health services while on campus, so their health can stay in tact while in quarantine.
“Some of them are worried about their families in other states to whom they cannot return,” Martin said. “We have set up some web meetings, them and me. Some of them are in the morning, some of them are in the evening, so that they know they’re not alone at the university and that I’m here and I’m not leaving.
Martin also said that the staff is working remotely to keep Fairmont State running as if there were still students on campus. This way, the eventual return to campus life can run as smoothly as possible.
“There may not be people here, but this university is continuing to operate as though we have people here,” Martin said. “We will have a place to come back from, and to make sure of that, people are working.”
While students are being educated from home, they have been able to register for summer and fall semester classes. Martin said the staff and administration of Fairmont State has helped make the best of this uncertain process, so the university can return to normal in the months to come.
“We didn’t miss a beat,” Martin said. “It’s the strength of the Falcon Family that will get us through these times. It’s already getting us through them.”
