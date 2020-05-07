Fairmont State lays out plan for students' return

FAIRMONT — Although classes are coming to a close for the semester at Fairmont State University, Friday will see the campus at its most populated in months.
Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said the school has worked out a three phase plan for the reopening of the campus, with phase one beginning Wednesday.
“We want to make sure that our top priority remains to be the safety of our Falcon Family,” Martin said. “As such, we have created a three phase approach to return to campus.”
On Friday, students who had lived in campus housing will be allowed to return to their dorms to move out, but they will still have to follow the guidelines of social distancing while moving out.
“We will allow residence hall students to schedule a three-hour appointment, so they can return to campus so they can move out from their dorm rooms,” Martin said. “We will have a very limited number of students on campus on any one day. We are projecting only about 25 students.”
Fairmont State’s police department will assist students with moving, which Martin said will probably take several weeks for all students to complete.
“The biggest goal is moving forward to make sure campus can reopen safely,” said Matt Swain, chief of police at Fairmont State University. “Residence directors, they will be making sure that only a certain amount go in, we’ll be around to assist for sure.”
Following the completion of phase one, phase two will commence, and allow for faculty and staff to return to campus, to complete necessary work.
“Phase two will begin on or about June 1, with a limited number of employees returning to campus,” Martin said. “Many of our staff are able to work remotely, and they will be allowed to continue to work remotely.”
The summer semester will be held strictly in an online format, Martin said, but it will lead into the completion of the university’s reopening plan, with the campus tentatively scheduled to be open for the beginning of the fall semester.
“Phase three will culminate in the return of all of our employees and all of our students for the start of the fall semester,” Martin said. “It will be a time of celebration, but it will also be a time where the new normal, whatever guidelines the office of the governor provides us in the next several months, will have to be here too.”
Fairmont State closed its campus to the community and began working in an online format on March 16, when state leadership handed down instructions for safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Martin said the change from in-person learning to virtual learning for students and faculty went well.
“One of the things that has characterized our operations has been strategy and an abundance of caution,” Martin said. “We were able to operationalize very quickly, being able to deliver our digital curriculum, because of the dedication and the ability of our faculty to turn on a dime.”
Even when Fairmont State saw a positive case of COVID-19 in a resident on campus, the university worked to keep those still on campus in a safe environment, Swain said.
“I think the biggest thing is just making sure the safety and security of the campus’ physical buildings, everything was locked up and belongings were secure,” Swain said. “The biggest part that the police department played when we had a positive case on campus was providing security for the residence halls as well as meals to make sure the residents were taken care of during the quarantine period.”
Despite the end of the semester taking a different route because of global events, Martin said the pandemic will not erase the achievements of students who have worked to get to milestones like graduation, and the university has a plan in place to celebrate.
“I have felt very strongly that we need to commemorate the achievements of our students,” Martin said. “We’re having a virtual commencement this Saturday — it is the date that commencement would have taken place face to face — then, it is our prayer and intention, to welcome back to campus our seniors, so that they will have the ability to celebrate their achievements with their families in a face to face commencement.”
Martin also said the university would hold virtual versions of other congratulatory events to commemorate the achievements of students, from the nursing graduates to the student athletes. She said it is important to her, that these students all have the opportunity to be recognized.
“We do not want this pandemic to underestimate their performance or their sacrifices,” Martin said.
