FAIRMONT — Patrick Vega was nervous about returning to in-person classes for his senior year at Fairmont State University.
However, his fears were slightly eased this week when the university offered free COVID-19 testing to all faculty, staff and students, to keep track of anyone who could potentially be carrying the virus.
“I think I’m a lot more comfortable now that everybody is being tested,” Vega said. “The only question I really have is if somebody does pop up positive and go into quarantine, are they going to get all their classes online. But everybody is getting tested so that shouldn’t really be a problem.”
According to Matt Swain, university chief of police, all faculty, staff and residents assistants at the university are required to get a COVID test before starting in-person classes start Aug. 17. He said the Marion County Health Department, as well as the Air National Guard and the Marion County Rescue Squad, provided and assisted with the testing using state funds the university received. Last Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $2.5 million allocation to pay for COVID-19 testing at West Virginia’s smaller universities and colleges.
“All the faculty, staff and students will be tested,” Swain said. “It’s free because of the funding that came from the Governor.”
Swain said the university is working out plans for when, and if, a member of the staff or a student tests positive for COVID-19. He said the Marion County Health Department has been communicating with Fairmont State regularly to plot the best course of action for the upcoming semester.
“Guidance is changing every day,” Swain said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep everybody as safe as possible in quarantine, and working with the local Marion County Health Department to do contact tracing.”
Frankie Delapas, a senior at Fairmont State, said he has some worries about returning to campus, but the testing of the entire campus community makes him feel somewhat reassured. He and Vega assisted with the testing Thursday, and he said it went rather smoothly.
“I do feel a little nervous about coming back to campus, but we’re going to try to make the best out of it,” Delapas said. “We’re going to try to make everyone feel safe and comfortable, and try the best we can to keep people safe.”
Swain also said the university building maintenance staff would be taking extra measures to sanitize classrooms and student common areas throughout the semester.
“We’re also increasing sanitizing,” Swain said. “Cleaning crews will be doing more frequently, as well as we bought some new machines, some backpack sprayers to help with that.”
Vega said that if classes are moved online once again this semester, it won’t be a reinvention of the wheel, because he and many other students already have experience with remote learning from last semester.
“It was just kind of a weird adjustment for everybody,” Vega said. “Me personally, I can handle one or two classes online, but my whole semester got moved online, so it was a little different for me.”
Wearing a surgical face mask as well as a plastic face shield to help with the testing, Delapas said he is cautiously optimistic about this upcoming semester despite it all reminding him of science fiction.
“It’s like living in a movie right now,” Delapas said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.