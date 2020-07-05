MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's men's basketball workouts, scheduled to begin on Monday, have been victimized by a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, causing practice to be postponed for 14 days.
The most recent test results showed that five Mountaineer players — all unnamed, as is the policy — and one staff member have tested positive for the disease that is sweeping the country.
That sent the department into deep consultation with its medical staff, which suggested the postponement.
All those who tested positive will go into a self-isolation period for the next 14 days. As part of the department's health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed and they will be mandated to self-quarantine according to the department's protocol.
“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”
In addition to the new basketball positives, there have been an additional four football players and one women's soccer player who have also returned positive results.
Contact tracing and self-isolation has already begun for those five individuals.
