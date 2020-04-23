Food pantries get boost of donations from FEMA

FAIRMONT — As the coronavirus pandemic continues and people are out of work because of social distancing, food insecurity has become a challenge for many area residents.
Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera, said the nonprofit continues to give out food, but it has changed its procedures to make sure everyone can maintain social distancing.
“We have changed, we’re doing to-go containers out the door,” Tennant said. “It has been working out really well, everyone has been respectful.”
On Wednesday, the Soup Opera was one of the recipients of food from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard, due to a program coordinated by the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to provide food to pantries in its service area.
“We worked with FEMA and the National Guard and the State Emergency Center to order these meal kits,” said Brett White, executive director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties. “They’re a step above Meals Ready to Eat, so there are 16 meals in every box, so we were able to bring 600 boxes into Marion County and 400 boxes into Taylor County.”
According to White, food insecurity is one of the most common reasons for calls to the 211 service, because so many people are out of work and unsure of how long they can afford to feed their families right now.
“Food insecurity is the number one need right now in West Virginia that we’re seeing across 211,” White said. “Individually here at our United Way at Marion and Taylor, we’re seeing food is the number one concern, but then also across the entire state. Food insecurity is the number one request right now.”
Tennant said, since the stay-home order was issued and many residents lost their jobs, many new guests are coming to the Soup Opera.
“Seventy to 80 people we feed on a daily basis,” Tennant said. “When we give out food for our food giveaway, we have seen some newer ones because they have lost their jobs and whatnot, so this will really help.”
The meals the United Way helped to distribute are frozen, so they can be stored for a while to be useful for longer during this public health crisis.
“They are going to supplement the food pantries when so many of the pantries are seeing a real shortage of food,” White said. “So these will help supplement those for the next couple weeks hopefully.”
White said this is important because there is no certain end to the pandemic, and people could be going without work and pay for an extended period. These meals can stay good for the foreseeable future.
“The longer this continues, the more we’re going to see the need continue to grow,” White said. “A lot of individual families and individuals received stimulus payments, so things might be OK now. But I think when we get a few weeks from now, we might get an increased demand.
“They have a long shelf life, so they keep these and store these and make sure they have food for the entire duration of this crisis.”
Tennant said she knows some clients of the Soup Opera are being helped by the United Way’s hotel program, and they will also be getting some of these meals as aid as well.
“We’re very grateful because we have some of our strictly homeless people that are out at the hotels now, so we can get this to them,” Tennant said. “We’re providing them with food, but this will help them immensely also.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.