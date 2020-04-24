Former Mannington police chief responds to termination

MANNINGTON — The former police chief of Mannington said the city’s mayor interfered with a felony investigation involving a former police officer who happens to be a friend of the mayor.
On Tuesday, Mannington City Council voted 3-2 during a Zoom meeting to fire Brian Stewart as chief of police.
“On April 14, I advised council in an open Zoom meeting of an ongoing felony investigation into a former police officer with the City of Mannington,” Stewart said. “I advised them there was video surveillance evidence of the crime. I was then admonished for announcing that in an open meeting.”
According to Stewart’s statement, Mayor Ray Shadrick said the suspect in the felony was “like a brother to him,” with Shadrick going on to try to excuse the alleged crime. Stewart said Shadrick approached the magistrate to have the charges dropped on behalf of the City of Mannington.
Stewart said Shadrick told him in person and in writing on April 20 that he would be terminating his employment, without the input of City Council. On an April 21 Zoom meeting of the Council, Stewart said he was not allowed to defend himself to council or discuss his employment.
“The mayor intentionally disallowed me from attending an executive session to defend myself in his allegations against me,” Stewart said. “I was then officially terminated.”
Stewart said on April 23, the mayor ordered the city clerk to swear in the officer who allegedly committed the crime, pending council’s approval.
Shadrick could not be reached for comment at this time.
Mannington City Council hired Stewart in June 2019 to replace former chief David James who retired July 26. James worked with Stewart for a few days to get him settled in, according to City Clerk Michele Fluharty.
Stewart was hired from the Fairmont Police Department where he retired on July 16, 2019. He described the police chief job in Mannington as “an amazing opportunity.”
A 21-year veteran of the Fairmont Police Department, Stewart served in various roles, from patrolman, detective, detective sergeant, day shift patrol sergeant and finally lieutenant patrol commander.
