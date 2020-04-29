FAIRMONT — While much of West Virginia remains focused on the coronavirus pandemic, there remain nearly 7,000 foster children who need permanent homes, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Denise McGinty, community resource coordinator with the National Youth Advocate Program in Fairmont, said there has been an increase in the number of foster families completing their applications, because of the increased time spent at home during the stay-home order.
“We have had a really good response to the transition to online training,” McGinty said. “People have a little extra time to focus on completing their foster parent application and their license, as well as the training. So it has never been easier to be a foster parent than it has been right now, despite of what’s going on.”
May is National Foster Care Month, and the NYAP uses the month as an opportunity to educate families about the impact of foster parenting. Even though quarantine might continue into May, technology makes it possible for potential foster families to complete their required certifications that are a key part of becoming a foster parent.
“As soon as we were put under the stay at home order, we started looking at ‘OK, there is still a need for families in West Virginia; How are we going to meet this need?’” said Brittany Dodd, program manager for foster care for the NYAP. “Since we are unable to conduct trainings in person, go to people’s homes to complete their home study process, we decided to look at it virtually.”
NYAP workers, who are also working from home, are providing online training opportunities for families and individuals who seek to become foster parents. McGinty said once the stay-home order is lifted, many people will have completed their training online.
“We anticipate several families will have it completed by the time we end up going back to in-person trainings,” McGinty said. “We’ll still have families by the time this is all said and done that will have gotten licensed through video trainings.”
McGinty also said this quick turnaround is good for foster children as well, because without school, they will need a place to go during the day, and that place could be a foster family.
“Since kids are home now, they don’t have the safety net of school, so we are anticipating there to be even a greater need in the future for foster families,” McGinty said.
With COVID-19 changing the standard of cleanliness and hygiene, McGinty said that foster care agents are also working to follow CDC guidelines when placing a child, in order to maintain safety in the transition.
“We are taking referrals in children into foster care and we follow CDC guidelines,” McGinty said. “We are taking the precautions to manage that, because there still is a need for foster homes.”
She also said that the NYAP has formed an online support group to help people follow the guidelines, and the agency is helping to get foster parents the equipment and information they need to stay safe.
“We do have a foster family Facebook support group so a family can go on if they need something,” McGinty said. “All of our workers are in close contact with foster families, we have provided our families with masks and COVID-19 information and training.”
According to Dodd, the NYAP has been pushing boundaries even through this pandemic. She described the number of people applying to become foster parents as “impressive.”
“We have seen an increase in inquiries from people wanting to become foster parents,” Dodd said. “We have actually had a campaign going on since the beginning of March. Our goal was by the end of April, to have 30 new homes, and even in the midst of a pandemic, we met that goal.”
Dodd said the move to an online format might make the process of certifying foster families quicker altogether, because of the flexibility it offers to those who are in the process.
“We don’t want a family to not be able to become foster parents because the schedule that we have set doesn’t work for them,” Dodd said. “We want this process to be as easy as possible, and I think our creativity has enabled that.”
For more information on the NYAP, visit nyap.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.